Red Hawks pick up 2 victories at Del Oro's Mike Takayama Memorial Tournament
Buy Now

The Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team continues to pick up impressive wins against quality opponents. On Dec. 15-17, the Red Hawks took part in the Mike Takayama Memorial Tournament at Del Oro High School in Loomis.

Calaveras ended the three-day tournament with victories over Granite Bay and Del Oro, while falling to St. Francis.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.