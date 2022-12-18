Red Hawks pick up 2 victories at Del Oro's Mike Takayama Memorial Tournament

The Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team continues to pick up impressive wins against quality opponents. On Dec. 15-17, the Red Hawks took part in the Mike Takayama Memorial Tournament at Del Oro High School in Loomis.
Calaveras ended the three-day tournament with victories over Granite Bay and Del Oro, while falling to St. Francis.
The Red Hawks began the tournament with a 52-44 win over Granite Bay. Calaveras jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the first quarter with senior guard Madyson Bernasconi leading the way with eight points, which included a 3-point basket. Calaveras senior Brooke Nordahl scored six of Calaveras’ 13 points in the third quarter, while junior Izzy Tapia followed with four. At halftime, Calaveras led 23-16.
Calaveras got some major separation in the third quarter by outscoring Granite Bay 17-11. Nordahl drained two shots from behind the arc in the quarter and Bernasconi added one from downtown. Tapia added six points, with two of them coming from the free throw line. Calaveras took its 40-27 lead into the fourth quarter. For the only time all game, the Red Hawks got outscored (17-12), but still held on for the 52-44 win.
Tapia had a monster game and finished with a double-double. Tapia had 13 points, 20 rebounds, one steal and one block; junior Ginger Scheidt had two points and four rebounds; Bernasconi had 14 points, four boards, two assists and three steals; senior Laney Koepp had one point, three rebounds, one assist and three steals; senior Bailie Clark scored four points and had six rebounds, two assists and five steals; Nordahl finished with a team-high 16 points and had five rebounds, four steals and one block; and Natalie Brothers had two points in the win.
On Dec. 16, Calaveras lost to St. Francis 56-42. Calaveras rebounded the following day to end the tournament with a 59-45 win over Del Oro. The Red Hawks started hot by scoring 26 in the first quarter and limiting Del Oro to nine. Both teams scored 14 in the second quarter and Calaveras outscored Del Oro 14-13 in the third quarter. Despite being outscored 9-5 in the final eight minutes, Calaveras held on for the 14-point victory.
Nordahl had one of her best games of the season, as the senior made six 3-point baskets and finished with 23 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal; Scheidt had one point; Bernasconi scored six points with four assists and two steals; Koepp had 10 point, seven boards, three assists and one steal; Clark scored 13 points and had nine rebounds, six assists, 10 steals and one block; junior Paige Johnston had two points and one rebound; and Tapia had four points, five boards and two steals in the win.
