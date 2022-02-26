Turnovers plague Bullfrogs in section championship loss to Bear River

SACRAMENTO – Billy Reid stood before his team in the locker room and held up the second-place plaque. The first-year Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball coach pointed to one word on the plaque and wanted his players to understand what that word meant.
“Finalist.”
Reid told his players that they were one of two teams left standing out of all of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division V squads. And while just because they didn’t finish the season as division V champions, that shouldn’t diminish the fact that they turned a lot of heads by even making it to the championship game.
And then Reid stopped talking. He stood there and looked at his players and had trouble trying to find the words to say. As his eyes began to tear up, Reid assured his players that it’s only allergies that are making him cry, which got a laugh from his squad.
There wasn’t much more for Reid to say. The team huddled together and let out one final, “BEEP BEEP,” and got ready to make the trip back home to Angels Camp. In Bret Harte’s first trip to the section championship game since 2004, the Bullfrogs lost to Bear River 67-34 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
“I’m proud of the girls,” Reid said. “They played their hearts out, but it just didn’t work out today.”
Bret Harte senior Ally Stoy wanted nothing more than to celebrate on the hardwood of the Sacramento Kings and bring the coveted blue banner back to Bret Harte. But Stoy, a three-sport athlete, knows how difficult it is to get to the section championship game in any sport and she won’t let the loss to Bear River take away the joy of the accomplishment of making it to the final game.
“I’m grateful for this opportunity to represent our school,” Stoy said.
Saturday’s loss might have been a perfect example of how self-inflicted wounds can hurt a team. The Bullfrogs turned the ball over 35 times, which led to 30 Bear River points. Many of those turnovers came in the third quarter, which led to Bret Harte getting outscored 30-9.
“We had too many turnovers,” Reid said. “We just didn’t do what we were supposed to do and that made it hard for us.”
Bret Harte fell behind 5-0 early in the game but cut the deficit to one after back-to-back baskets from junior CJ DesBouillons and Stoy. Stoy added another basket with an assist from junior Aariah Fox with 2:53 to play in the opening quarter. Fox ended the quarter with a free throw and heading into the second period, the Bullfrogs trailed the Bruins 13-7.
Turnovers plagued Bret Harte in the second quarter, which allowed Bear River to go on a 12-1 run and push its lead to 25-8 with 2:30 remaining in the half. The Bullfrogs finally got some momentum on their side by ending the half on an 8-0 run. Senior Jaycee Davey got the run started with a 3-point basket and then sophomore Makenna Tutthill followed with back-to-back baskets and junior Sophie Bouma ended the run with a free throw. After trailing by 17, Bret Harte went into the locker room at halftime down by nine.
“I had a lot of hope and I think our whole team wanted to continue to keep pushing,” Stoy said about ending the half with momentum. “We definitely thought that we could do it.”
Bear River began the second half on a 6-0 run, but the Bullfrogs responded with two baskets in the paint from Stoy. With the score 31-20 with six minutes left in the third quarter, Bear River went on to outscore the Bullfrogs 24-5. By the end of the third quarter, Bret Harte trailed 55-25.
“I think everyone got tired,” Stoy said. “At the end of the day, we did try our best and we can say that we left everything there.”
Bret Harte scored nine points in the fourth quarter, which included a 3-point basket from senior Jadyn DeCosta and field goals from Ashlin Arias, Fox and Tutthill.
Stoy led Bret Harte with 10 points and pulled down six rebounds; Tutthill had seven points and nine boards; Fox scored four, collected five steals and dished three assists; Davey had three points, three steals and two assists; DeCosta scored three points; Arias finished with two points and seven rebounds; and DesBouillons had two points.
When asked if the mystique of playing at Golden 1 Center may have contributed to the way Bret Harte performed, Reid said, “It was a big moment for everybody and everybody was in awe a little bit, which is good, and all that compiled into us losing the game and the other team winning. We didn’t really lose the game; Bear River won the game because they are a very good team.”
Bret Harte will next compete in the CIF State Championships. While it is still unknown who the Bullfrogs will face, there is a good chance that the first-round game will take place Tuesday in Angels Camp.
“I think it creates a whole new motivation,” Stoy said about shifting from chasing a section championship to a state championship. “Losing always motivates you to do better next time, so it’ll push us to be better.”