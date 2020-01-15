A nice start to league play for Bret Harte girls

Bret Harte’s girls’ basketball team beat Amador 48-40 Tuesday night in Sutter Creek. The Bullfrogs and Amador each scored 10 points in the first quarter and 12 points in the second to be tied 22-22 at halftime. In the third quarter, Bret Harte outscored Amador 11-7 and then again 15-11 in the final eight minutes.
Bret Harte junior Jaden Arias had a strong performance with a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds and also collected two steals; Kalah Casey scored eight points and had six rebounds; Mikenna Grotto scored six points with 11 rebounds and three assists; Cierra Gilbert had five points; Haylee Maddeaux scored four points, with two assists and three rebounds; Kyla Kirk scored four points; Tiana Bennett scored three points; while Jaycee Davey and Shayna Wakefield each scored two points in the win.
Bret Harte (7-9, 1-0 MLL) will look to make it two league wins in a row as it takes on Sonora at 6 p.m., Friday in Sonora.