A nice start to league play for Bret Harte girls
Enterprise photo by Guy Dossi

Bret Harte’s girls’ basketball team beat Amador 48-40 Tuesday night in Sutter Creek. The Bullfrogs and Amador each scored 10 points in the first quarter and 12 points in the second to be tied 22-22 at halftime. In the third quarter, Bret Harte outscored Amador 11-7 and then again 15-11 in the final eight minutes.

Bret Harte junior Jaden Arias had a strong performance with a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds and also collected two steals; Kalah Casey scored eight points and had six rebounds; Mikenna Grotto scored six points with 11 rebounds and three assists; Cierra Gilbert had five points; Haylee Maddeaux scored four points, with two assists and three rebounds; Kyla Kirk scored four points; Tiana Bennett scored three points; while Jaycee Davey and Shayna Wakefield each scored two points in the win.

Bret Harte (7-9, 1-0 MLL) will look to make it two league wins in a row as it takes on Sonora at 6 p.m., Friday in Sonora.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.