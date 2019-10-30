Jr. Reds novice are headed to the Super Bowl

The Calaveras Jr. Reds novice football team will play one more game in the 2019 season and it’s the biggest game of the year. After beating the Tuolumne Bears 18-0 last Saturday, Calaveras punched its ticket to play in the Super Bowl against Ripon on Nov. 2

Against Tuolumne, Calaveras got two scores from Colton Ray and one from Matthew Timewell. Corbin Moore led the defense with six tackles, followed by Payden Long, Titan Grant and Ray with four tackles each. Quincy Dyson had a fourth quarter fumble recovery, which allowed Calaveras’ offense to run the clock down to zero. Defensively, Calaveras allowed only two first downs all game.

In the opening round of the playoffs, Calaveras beat Argonaut 38-0. Calaveras’ opponent, Ripon, defeated Amador 22-6 and then followed that with a 19-7 win over Waterford.

Calaveras and Ripon will battle for the Super Bowl at 2 p.m., Saturday in Hughson.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.