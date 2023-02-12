Claim Jumpers get sunk by Pirates in home conference battle

Daniel Rico sat inside the Columbia College meeting room holding a black towel over his face. Half of the lights in the room were off and the only sound that could be heard was the running heater.
After missing all of his freshman year to a knee injury, Rico is trying to have as much success as possible during his only full season on the floor as a Claim Jumper. With every game so crucial this late in the season, it’s understandable why Rico was so frustrated following Columbia’s 70-64 loss to Porterville on Saturday night at Oak Pavilion.
The loss was only the second for the Jumpers on their home court, but both of those losses came in Central Valley Conference play.
“It really sucks to keep losing these tough home games because these are the ones that feel like the playoffs and that’s what we are looking forward to,” Rico said. “Yeah, this one really hurt.”
This is the second time that Columbia has fallen victim to Porterville during CVC play. The first loss came in a 62-55 defeat earlier in the season on the road. But following the six-point loss at home, Columbia head coach Rob Hoyt was quick to give the Pirates their due, as they played a strong game against the Jumpers.
“They played better, and they answered every little run we made to kind of take over the game,” Hoyt said. “They’d hit a shot and then make a stop and it was really timely on their part and they did a really good job of that. We battled and we did a good job, but ultimately, they were a possession better than us and that was the difference in the game.”
Aside from tying Porterville on the scoreboard three times in the second half, Columbia played from behind the majority of the night. Every time that it seemed as if the Jumpers found their groove, Porterville would hit a big 3-point basket or a contested shot and take the momentum away.
“Basketball is a game of runs and being able to get those stops and then hitting buckets at the end of those stops can be demoralizing,” Rico said. “It was really tough when we got a stop and a bucket and then they turned around and got a bucket and an and-1 or something.”
Hoyt added, “It felt like we were swimming upstream and just waiting for the current to change and the times where it would and things start going our way and we go bang, bang, bang and go up by two possessions, they would answer.”
Even though Columbia trailed all of the first half, the Jumpers were able to cut the Porterville lead to one following a basket from freshman Parker Tuttle with 59 seconds to play in the opening half. However, Porterville ended the half on a 5-0 run and Columbia trailed 35-29 at the midway point.
Not only did the Claim Jumpers have to battle a tough Porterville squad, but they also had to deal with questionable calls or non-calls from the officials. After a while, it became clear that the Columbia players were frustrated with the calls they weren’t getting.
“I don’t want to say it ruins your gameplan, but it does change it,” Rico said. “Guys are driving in there and getting hit and they are not getting a whistle, so that’s a bad possession on our part. We are trying to get good looks and try to do what we are supposed to do and sometimes, you just don’t get that call.”
As the home team, the Jumpers tend to get the benefit of the doubt on some calls, but that just wasn't the case against Porterville.
“We typically get a different whistle at home than we did tonight,” Hoyt said. “That’s not why we lost, but it didn’t help. Honestly, it’s the worst officiated game we’ve had all year, but the other team also played better, regardless of the officiating.”
Porterville pushed its lead to 39-31 early in the second half but Columbia responded by going on an 11-3 run to tie the game at 42-42. The Jumpers were unable to take the lead, as the Pirates rebounded by going on a 11-4 run.
Columbia later tied the game at 61-61 after two free throws from sophomore Marques Sales and points in the paint from sophomore Aurrion Harris with 4:09 to play. Two minutes later and down by three, Rico made three free throws to tie things up at 64-64. However, the Rico free throws turned out to be the final points Columbia got all night.
The Jumpers had an opportunity to either tie or go ahead with less than 30 seconds to play, but a missed shot in the paint ended the hopes of a victory. Porterville added two points with a free throw and two more at the buzzer to beat Columbia by six.
For the second home game in a row, Tuttle led Columbia with a team-high 17 points; Harris scored 16; freshman Ahmad Jeffries scored 12; Sales scored 11; sophomore Keshawn Hall scored seven; and Rico finished the night with three points.
Columbia has two games left to play before the postseason begins and both are on the road. The Jumpers will end the regular season against Fresno on Friday. And while both games could change Columbia’s playoff seeding for better or worse, Hoyt still isn’t looking that far down the road.
“I just look at things one game at a time and I don’t even believe in that momentum stuff,” Hoyt said. “Yeah, you can build confidence and that’s real and some of our guys are coming around that we need to come around. I actually think that we are in a really good spot. Tonight, we played a better team and if that happens on Wednesday or Friday, we lose. I think the best team should win and I’m good with that, but obviously, I’d like it to be us.”