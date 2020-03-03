After long break, Calaveras picks up state playoff victory

Eight days. That’s how long the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team had to sit and think about its loss in the semifinals of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs. In those eight days, the team practiced, but had no idea who they were preparing for.
After an eight-day wait, Calaveras finally got a chance to return to the hardwood for one final opportunity to snag a championship. While it’s not a Mother Lode League title or a section crown up for grabs, Calaveras is eyeing a state championship.
And after eight days sitting and stewing on its most recent loss, Calaveras rebounded and began the CIF State Division V Playoffs with a home victory. No. 5 Calaveras beat No. 12 Head-Royce, of Oakland, 45-37 Tuesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
“That week felt super long,” Calaveras sophomore Madison Clark said. “Playing on a Monday Feb. 24 in a losing effort to El Dorado) made everything seem much longer. We had good practices and I think we were ready for tonight.”
Calaveras knew very little about its opponent from Oakland, so instead of trying to reinvent itself, Calaveras did what was successful all year. Calaveras moved quickly on offense and forced turnovers on defense. At the end of the night, Calaveras recorded 15 steals.
“We usually watch film and this time we didn’t,” Clark said. “We just focused on what we do best, which is our fast breaks and our man defense. That really made a difference. They couldn't handle our pressure. We were applying the pressure and getting turnovers.”
Just like against El Dorado, Calaveras fell behind Head-Royce early in the night. But, just like against El Dorado, Calaveras mounted a comeback. Trailing 11-1 with 2:47 to play in the opening quarter, Calaveras senior Gabriella Malamed drained a 3-point basket to spark an 11-0 run. Following the Malamed trey, Calaveras got baskets from senior Muriel Strange, freshman Bailie Clark, junior Vanessa Baysinger and Madison Clark and led 12-11 heading into the second quarter.
“We kind of put ourselves in a hole, which is not ideal, but you could tell that we came out excited, nervous and rushed,” Calaveras head coach Jeremy Malamed said. “We want to play fast, but there’s a fine line between rushing and playing fast. I thought they did a great job settling down and getting the game under control.”
Head-Royce began the second quarter by outscoring Calaveras 6-2, but the home squad went on an 8-0 run to retake the lead and never gave it back up. On the 8-0 run, senior Skyler Cooper scored following a rebound, Bailie Clark went coast-to-coast and Brooke Nordahl and Kaylee Dickey scored in the paint.
At halftime, Calaveras led 22-20.
In the third quarter, Calaveras held Head-Royce to just six points. Offensively, Calaveras got four points from both Bailie and Madison Clark and Nordahl drained a 3-point basket to give Calaveras a 33-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
In the final eight minutes, Calaveras outscored Head-Royce 12-11. Head-Royce cut the deficit to two with 4:46 to play, but Calaveras put the game away with a 5-0 run with four points from Baysinger and one from Nordahl. Calaveras ended the game with three unanswered points from Bailie Clark.
Madison Clark had 11 points, four steals, two assists and one rebound; Bailie Clark had 11 points, nine rebounds, three assists and six steals; Baysinger had six points, seven rebounds, one block and one steal; Nordahl had six points, two rebounds, one assist and two steals; Cooper had four points, three assists and one steal; Dickey had four points and one board; Malamed had three points, four rebounds, one assist and three blocks; and Strange had six rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
With the win, Calaveras stays undefeated at home, which is something Cooper felt was in Calaveras’ favor coming into the contest.
“Playing at home is a big advantage,” Cooper said. “We thrive off of our home crowd and we love playing at home. It was a lot of fun. Even just having the opportunity to be in this position is really cool.”
Up next for No. 5 Calaveras is No. 4 University Prep, from Redding. The Panthers are 21-11 and beat No. 13 Golden Sierra 70-30 Tuesday night. Jeremy Malamed knows that there’s a chance that Thursday’s road game might be the last of the season, but at this point, every day he gets to coach his team is a day he welcomes with open arms.
“Everything at this point is a bonus,” he said. “There are so few teams playing in the state at this time of the year and it’s a privilege to be here. We want to enjoy it as long as it lasts. I told the girls that win or lose, it goes quickly. The best case is you go all the way to state and you’re still done next week. We’ve got a big road trip coming up on Thursday, but there’s just no pressure. We’re taking a road trip together as a team, go have some fun, go compete and if we win, we’ll keep on going. We are going to take it as far as we can, but we are just privileged to be one of those teams who are still playing.”