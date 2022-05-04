Calaveras softball hasn't lost to a Mother Lode League opponent in 1,478 days

April 17, 2018 was a long time ago. In fact, 1,478 days have passed since April 17, 2018 and Wednesday afternoon. And during that stretch, the Calaveras High School softball team has not lost to a Mother Lode League opponent.
Since Calaveras’ 4-0 loss to former MLL foe Linden 1,478 days ago, Calaveras has gone 50-0 in the Mother Lode League. Calaveras recorded its 50th league victory in a row by beating the Amador Buffaloes 14-0 Wednesday afternoon in San Andreas.
In the five-inning victory over Amador, Calaveras scored in every inning it could. The home squad plated two in the first and then added four in the second, three in the third and five in the fifth.
Senior Madison Clark went 3 for 3 with a triple, scored three runs, knocked in two and stole two bags; junior Laney Koepp went 2 for 3, scored twice and stole a game-high four bases; junior Reese Mossa went 1 for 3 and scored twice; sophomore Paige Johnston had a triple, scored a run and recorded an RBI; junior Brooke Nordahl had two RBIs; sophomore Izzy Tapia went 1 for 2 with an RBI; junior Bailie Clark went 1 for 2, scored twice and had one RBI; and junior Madyson Bernasconi scored twice in the victory.
Junior Macy Villegas collected the win in the circle. Villegas went four innings and gave up five hits and walked one. Senior Camryn Harvey pitched the final inning and didn’t surrender a hit.
Calaveras (16-5, 12-0 MLL) will look to wrap up the Mother Lode League championship on Friday when it takes on the Bret Harte Bullfrogs at 4 p.m. in Angels Camp.