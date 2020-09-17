Even life jackets couldn’t save some of these rounds from sinking

La Contenta senior golfers have never really understood the water contract signed by the course’s previous owner. All we know is that a great deal of recycled water is poured on the course. With the recent hot spell, even more water is saturating the area, which is causing seniors to contemplate using jet skis to navigate the fairways, rather than golf carts. Life jackets may soon become a fashion statement. The golfers took to the links on Sept. 9, two days later because of the Labor Day holiday. The event was a two-man, one best ball competition, which was half as fun as the previous fourman one best ball event.
It was a good day for those who drew a card-in, as Jim Maxam, from the White Fight and Eugene Weatherby, from the reds, placed in the money. Their scheduled partners failed to show and hopefully they didn’t take it personally.
In the Gold Tee Flight, former club champ Orv Pense’s game was so awesome in the beginning that he achieved hero status from the foursome. However, he faltered somewhat at the end and his partner Dave Bockman’s late play allowed him to become the new hero. Hero worshipers are finicky. Still, these two had by far the best round of the day at 10-under. They were followed by recently returned Harry Kious and steady Bill Gylling in a second-place tie with reliable Gary Stockland and Dave Moyles.
In the Red Tee Flight, Rich Spense stood tall with tournament director Jon Foucrault, as they tied Weatherby for first. Jack Cox and teammate Bob Silva rounded out the winners in a third-place tie with Roberto Garcia and Ken Phillips – another highlight for Garcia. In the White Tee competition, two Jims, Sickler and Powell, absconded with first. There was a log jam for second dominated mostly by new players over this past year. Liberato and Gilbert, Couchman and Howard, Theodore and Bradley, tied with old timer Jim Maxam and his card-in to split the treasure. Larry Parenti salivated when learning he was teamed with the awesome Luis Luna. By the end of the round, his mouth was dry.
In the closest-to-the-hole competition from the Red Tees on No. 13, Bob Silva closed his eyes, swung at the ball, and made the shot of the day at two feet, eight inches to take first. George Dillon was second. On hole No. 8, Foucrault was the only one to post a shot on the green and was rewarded with a nice payday. From the White Tees on No. 13, David Dean and Al Liberato placed one and two, thereby doubling their money as no one hit the green on No. 8. From the Gold Tees on No. 13, Charlie Moore and Gary Stockland continued their winning ways taking first and second, as Norm Miley and Harry Kious did on No. 8.
On Monday morning amid smoky, ash-ridden skies, La Contenta seniors were back to their normal play. 43 players started out, but only 42 returned. It is believed that the missing player fell into a mud hole on the course and finished his round in China. Play consisted of individual low net. Winners were enabled to regale their spouse with a shot-by-shot description of their round. The blank look they received probably meant they were being intently listened to.
In the White Tee Flight, former cattleman Dan Borges “steered” his way around the course for a first-place finish. Following in second was Matt Theodore. Third-place winner Louis Luna is donating his winnings to a favorite charity in order to reduce his taxes. There was a three-way tie for fourth amongst Al Liberato, Larry Parenti and Jim Maxam. Mike Mendoza and Ron Huckaby shared seventh place, which wasn’t worth a lot of money, but was better than nothing.
In the Gold Tee Flight, Ken Polk demonstrated he is not only good at making wine, but his talent extends to golf, as he had the lowest net score of the day with a 67. Frank Elizondo continued his fine play with a second-place finish, followed by Mike Pisano and David Bockman in a third-place tie. In the Red Tee Flight, Jack Cox somehow managed to tie Dillon for first. Dillon has been out of the winning circle for so long that he had to seek directions as to how to collect his winnings. Weatherby continued his winning ways, finishing third, as well as first in closest-to-the-hole competition on No. 2. Steve Weyrauch survived a rocky back nine to share fourth place with Roger La Fleur.
In closest-to-the-hole competition from the white tee on No. 2, Ladd took first over championship runner-up Liberato, who is always happy for Ladd. From the gold tee, Rahis Hemmes took first as steady Frank Elizondo was second. Dillon took second from the reds and is really excited that Weatherby decided over a month ago to get involved in this competition. On hole No. 13, Tom Suarez took first by two inches over Mike Mendoza from the whites. From the golds, Bill Gyllings’ wallet got thicker as he beat Mike Pisano for first. Pisano feels he always belongs in the winners’ circle in this event. In a battle of board members from the reds, flight champ Earl Watkins aced out Foucrault.