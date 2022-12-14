Bullfrogs score late to force a 2-2 tie with Vanguard Prep

Midway through the first half, Bret Harte High School senior Ezra Radabaugh could be heard telling his teammates and coaches that he’s done taking corner kicks.
After a number of Radabaugh corner kicks didn’t result in a score, the senior had had enough, and that job was handed to senior Gio Da Ros.
With less than two minutes to play and Bret Harte trailing Vanguard Prep 2-1, it was Da Ros who stood in the corner of the field with the ball at his feet hoping that his corner kick would lead to the game becoming tied.
The senior sent a pass in front of the Vanguard Prep goal, and it landed right in front of sophomore Gyver Crawford, who took the open shot to tie the game at 2-2. Crawford’s shot with De Ros’ assist took the Bullfrogs from possibly losing the game to walking off the field with a 2-2 tie on Wednesday afternoon at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
Following the tie, Radabaugh was glad that it was De Ros who attempted the corner kick instead of himself.
“It’s so hard and I knew that from the first few corner kicks that I took that I just couldn't do it and I have to accept that,” Radabaugh said. “He (Da Ros) takes it, and he saves the game for us and it’s amazing. It’s really difficult to have that perfect corner (kick) and he did it.”
The tie against Vanguard Prep is the final game for Bret Harte before Mother Lode League play begins in January. And after a difficult preseason, head coach Jeff Gouveia was pleased with the way his squad battled in their last game before the Christmas break.
“We’ve been sorting through some challenges mentally, tactically, technically, so we had to get out of that slump in a variety of different ways,” Gouveia said. “So yeah, this is a victory for us.”
Not only did Bret Harte score the last goal of the game, but the Bullfrogs also scored first. With 10 minutes removed from the start of the contest, Radabaugh received a pass from junior Brian Rojas-Torres and put the ball into the back of the net for his second goal of the year.
“The second that ball went into the net, I knew that our confidence would go up,” Radabaugh said. “It’s been a struggle for us coming on the field and when you don’t have that much confidence, once you get that one goal, it just boosts us by 100% and it felt great.”
Following Radabaugh’s goal, the Bullfrogs protected the lead and kept Vanguard Prep from scoring in the first half. With 26:08 to play in the second half, Vanguard Prep scored on a header to tie the game at 1-1. Nearly 13 minutes later, the road squad took the lead on a deep shot that went over the leap of senior goalie Alex Tudbury and for the first time all afternoon, the Bullfrogs had to play from behind.
“When we get down, sometimes we get in our heads,” Crawford said. “I take blame for the first goal, so I was kind of in my own head and a little discouraged. I think we kept our heads in it pretty well and we were able to come through.”
Time was quickly becoming Bret Harte’s enemy and with time running out, the Bullfrogs did all they could to get some sort of offensive momentum. And then, with less than two minutes to play, Da Ros sent his corner kick into the box and Crawford scored the tying goal.
“You are doing whatever you can in that moment,” Crawford said of his first goal of the season that tied the game. “You’re moving people out of the way and doing whatever to get the ball in the net. I was expecting the ball to deflect off the other players, but it came right to me, and I was able to kick it right in.”
While Crawford is one of the youngest players on Bret Harte’s roster, he plays like a veteran and Gouveia was not surprised at all that Crawford came through in crunch time.
“We would have probably brought Gyver up last year, but we were respecting the thinness of the JV team,” Gouveia said. “Gyver is part of a larger universe of athletes that I’ve had the pleasure to coach since he was like seven. That’s who he is and why we brought him up.”
Bret Harte finishes the preseason with an overall record of 2-3-2. And even though the game ended in a tie, Radabaugh feels better about rallying from behind, rather than surrendering the lead late in the game.
“We obviously wanted the win, but I think coming back down 2-1 is a lot better than them coming back 2-1,” Radabaugh said. “It’s definitely a higher note than it could have been.”
Bret Harte will begin Mother Lode League play on Jan. 5 against Amador in Sutter Creek.