Frank Meyer Field gets upgraded and is ready for action

After months of uncertainty, Calaveras High School’s Frank Meyer Field at long last has replaced its artificial turf.
Nearly 11 months ago, the turf was deemed condemned after not passing a G-max test, which is a surface hardness impact test. The harder the field, the more likely it is that a player will suffer an injury, most notably concussions. The field passed the test in 2019, but the same could not be said in 2020. Because of the failed test, games nor practice could take place until the turf was replaced.
After Measure H did not get the 55% voter approval needed to pass while on the November 2020 ballot, Calaveras had to find other ways to pay for the replacement field. In April, the project was approved by the school board and construction began in May.
The first event held on the new turf was Calaveras’ 2021 graduation, which took place June 10. Calaveras football will play its first game on the new field Aug. 20 against McNair.