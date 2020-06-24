2019-20 Athlete of the Year

Calaveras Male Athlete of the Year runner-up: Jonny Lozano

Jonny Lozano

Wherever Jonny Lozano goes, he gets there quickly. Whether it’s on the football field or the track, Lozano goes full speed. In his senior football season, Lozano played on both sides of the ball. On offense, he carried the rock 78 times for 355 yards and three scores. And through the air, Lozano had 11 receptions for 229 yards with two scores.

Lozano appeared primed to have an outstanding track season, but unfortunately, the season was canceled because of COVID-19. As a junior, he set a new Calaveras High School record in the 400-meter dash. He helped lead the track team to not only a Mother Lode League championship in 2019, but also a section title. Lozano will continue his track and field career at Azusa Pacific University.

“His speed is his No. 1 strength,” Calaveras head football coach Doug Clark said. “He’s been around the game for a long time and seemed to always put himself in the right position. But speed is hard to beat.”

