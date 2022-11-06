Bret Harte girls' cross country places first at CIF Subsection Meet; Rolleri finishes second
In the final race before the section championship meet, runners from all across the Sac-Joaquin Section made their way to Angels Camp to take part in the CIF Subsection Meet on Nov. 5 at Frogtown.

Bret Harte High School’s girls’ varsity team had a memorable day, as the Bullfrogs placed first in the division V race. Bret Harte placed first with 36 points, followed by Central Catholic (55), Vacaville Christian (75), Ripon Christian (94), Millennium (101), Langston Hughes Academy (170) and Rio Vista (183).

