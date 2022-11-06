Bret Harte girls' cross country places first at CIF Subsection Meet; Rolleri finishes second

In the final race before the section championship meet, runners from all across the Sac-Joaquin Section made their way to Angels Camp to take part in the CIF Subsection Meet on Nov. 5 at Frogtown.
Bret Harte High School’s girls’ varsity team had a memorable day, as the Bullfrogs placed first in the division V race. Bret Harte placed first with 36 points, followed by Central Catholic (55), Vacaville Christian (75), Ripon Christian (94), Millennium (101), Langston Hughes Academy (170) and Rio Vista (183).
The defending D5 champion Bullfrogs were led by senior Kadyn Rolleri, who placed second in 19:27.9, only trailing Foresthill’s McKenna Lechner, who took first in 18:52.3. Bret Harte junior Addy Heermance finished seventh (19:56); junior Skylar Mayers placed 11th (20:54.8); freshman Ayla Jodi placed 16th (22:27.7); Caitlin Johnson finished 19th (22:47.7); sophomore Lilly O’Geen placed 22nd (23:02.4); junior Talisa Perez placed 49th (27.32.7); and sophomore Nina Hollars placed 51st (27.38.8).
In the D5 boys’ race, Bret Harte placed fourth overall (99) behind Central Catholic (62), Western Sierra (77) and Vacaville Christian (81). Finishing behind Bret Harte were Sacramento Country Day (102), Bear River (128), Buckingham Charter (132), Ripon Christian (253), Rio Vista (267), Able Charter (319), Langston Hughes Academy (334), Big Valley Christian (346) and Argonaut (366).
Sacramento County Day’s Andrew Burr placed first in the three-mile race with his time of 15:22. Bret Harte senior Winter Whittle placed third out of 118 runners with his time of 16:55.9; junior Brody Burita placed ninth in 17:36; sophomore Jack Lenihan finished 26th (18:43.3); freshman Joshua Schuler finished 36th (19:02); freshman Robert Carrillo-Wright placed 42nd (19:25.3); freshman Peyton Heermance placed 43rd (19:26.2); and freshman Jace McLaughlin finished 78th (21:14.2).
In the D4 girls’ race, Calaveras senior Bailie Clark finished in 24:32.8 and junior Kaidyn Thornburg finished in 26:54.6. And in the D4 boys’ race, Calaveras placed 18th overall with a score of 422. Senior Logan Gomes finished in 17:01; senior Ethan Lynn finished in 17:38.4; junior Jared Chavez finished in 19:40.9; junior Cale Brassfield finished in 20:18.6; senior Tyler Davidson finished in 21:06.4; junior Darby Degenais finished in 21:23.8; and senior Ethan Haro finished in 24:50.9.
Up next is the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section championship meet, which will be held on Saturday at Willow Hill in Folsom. Bret Harte’s girls’ team will look to defend its 2021 section title and become back-to-back D5 champions.