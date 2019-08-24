Bullfrogs unable to capture victory in opener

NEWMAN – There are not many statements for a head coach to make after a lopsided week-one loss to a more advanced football program. When facing his 16 bruised, battered and tired players on the field in the aftermath of a 48-7 loss Friday night to the Orestimba Warriors, Bret Harte High School head coach Casey Kester opted for a very simple and honest message.
“We are going to ride this horse as long as we can,” he said. Kester’s statement for how his team would handle the season moving forward, also quite eloquently summed up the game that had just been played.
Entering the week, Bret Harte faced multiple hardships which have put players and coaches alike in difficult positions. Regardless of the circumstances, Bret Harte made the trip to Newman with hopes of starting the 2019 season on the right foot. While the opening quarter showed the sort of tough-minded football the Bullfrogs are capable of, ultimately Orestimba proved to be an overwhelming matchup.
The first 12 minutes ended with a 0-0 score. The Bullfrogs produced solid defensive stands on multiple drives, which was a good sign. During the opening drive, Orestimba had a 3rd-and-9 from its own 39-yard line and quarterback Anthony Casillas let loose a deep ball along the sideline which fell off the fingertips of the wide receiver. It was a close call, but it was the only real scare to the Bullfrogs in the first quarter.
Bret Harte’s defensive front was aggressively attacking the line of scrimmage and also produced a sack from junior outside linebacker Tyler Cabral. Cabral’s sack occurred on Orestimba’s second offensive possession, when he blitzed on third down and took the quarterback down for a seven-yard loss.
“My defensive lineman buckled down and Kodiak (Stephens) had a nice rip move and I shot through the hole, got a hold of the quarterback and brought him down,” Tyler Cabral said after the game.
After the first quarter ended with no scores from either team, Orestimba had possession to begin the second quarter and went on a seven play-drive that culminated in a touchdown. These were the first of 36 points for the Warriors in the second quarter. Once Orestimba was able to reach the end zone for the first time, the aggressive passing game began to click and the Bullfrogs had trouble maintaining the pace.
Defending the pass is not something the Bullfrogs have spent much time worrying about before Friday’s game. Elaborating on the defensive approach, Kester said, “I have a new defensive coordinator in Craig Cook and we spent a lot of time this summer going over our league opponents and we figured out our opponents run the ball 75-80 percent of the time.”
The mindset of doing whatever you can to win a league title is nothing new. It is quite common and this approach can pay dividends for the Bullfrogs if they can maintain their roster until league play.
“We know most of our league is a run kind of league,” said senior linebacker Adam Ange. “With a run-first league, we decided we needed to bulk up on the run and it doesn’t matter who we are playing; we have to stop the run.”
Shortening games by running the ball and stopping the run will be the key to the successes the Bullfrogs have this season. Against Orestimba, the Bullfrogs were not able to maintain their grip on the clock. Bret Harte’s only points came via special teams, when in the second quarter, junior running back Tyler Cabral returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
“I just saw a hole and my guys blocked great,” Cabral said. “They blocked great and I had the speed to get to the outside.”
Kester added, “That was Tyler Cabral, he’s a junior and he was elected as one of our team leaders, a captain selected by the players, and he takes it to heart.”
It is no surprise to the coaches that Cabral was able to find the end zone. Cabral, along with fullback Drew O’Flinn and quarterback Kenny Scott, were the focal points of the run option attack.
Ultimately, the offense was not able to create a sustained push in order for the Bullfrog’s to control the game. A 48-7 loss is not what is envisioned by any team or coach as a good way to start off the season, but with players like Cabral, who “take it to heart,” it is apparent that the Bullfrogs will always view the season as an opportunity to prove themselves and they will ride this horse as long as they can.
Junior Varsity
Bret Harte’s JV team lost to Orestimba 55-0 Friday night in Newman.