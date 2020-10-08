Jeers, cheers on full display out on Mother Lode links

An individual contest of most par points was highlighted by some splendid play by the winners. The losers licked their wounds, tucked their tails and hoped for some sympathy when they got home.
In the White Tee Flight, Alan Couchman nudged out a challenging Ron Bassett for first. Couchman had the most points for any player in the field. Wine producer and connoisseur Larry Parenti tied always competitive Clifford Howard for third. A three-way tie for fifth was held among Ron Huckaby, Mike Mendoza and Red Armstrong’s son.
In the Gold Tee Flight, Bill Gylling and David Bockman continued their winning ways, as they tied for first. Steady Gary Stockeland was alone in third. Harry Kious showed signs of a resurgence, as he took fourth and happy-go-lucky Rahis Hemmes claimed the fifth spot.
In the Red Tee Flight, Rich Spence upended Larry Rupley for first. All the trees on the course breathed a sigh of relief as Rupley passed them by. The good news for Steve Weyrauch is he is now the best golfer in his family with his third-place finish. The bad news is he is now sleeping in another room. Tournament Director Jon Foucrault somehow managed to tie Roger La Fleur for fourth. George Dillon’s play was so bad that it reminded him of a funeral. Both are sad events.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 2, Alan Couchman added to a profitable day by taking first over Mike Mendoza from the white tees. Sirens began sounding from the gold tees as retired fire captain Dave Moyles blazed to victory by taking first- and second-place money. From the red tees, Roberto Garcia is known for his highs and lows. He was feeling pretty high after his winning shot on No. 2. Roger La Fleur took second. On hole No. 13, David Dean and Al Liberato took advantage of club champ Roger Ladd’s absence to place first and second.
From the gold tees, Harry Kious had the shot of the day at 4 feet, 7 inches and Ken Polk settled for second. From the reds, retired preacher Carl Johnson’s prayers were answered, as La Fleur wound up in second.