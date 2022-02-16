With a trip to the section title game on the line, Calaveras comes up short

As hard as players from the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team tried, they had a difficult time focusing on the postgame speech from head coach Matt Simpson. His words were being drowned out by the celebration going on near the Frank Meyer Field scoreboard.
The Calaveras players watched as No. 3 West Campus celebrated its 5-2 victory, which sent the Warriors to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division V championship game and ended Calaveras’ season.
Calaveras entered Wednesday night’s game as the No. 2 team in the division V playoffs but were unable to advance to the section title game for the first time since 2011. And while the scoreboard showed Calaveras losing by three, the game was much closer than the final score would indicate. West Campus scored two goals in the final minute of play, which killed Calaveras’ comeback attempt.
“These girls played unbelievable today,” Simpson said of his squad. “This was 100% an even game. Their effort and desire to win tonight was just on point. I am so proud of these girls for how they came out to play today. These girls just kept coming back time after time and turning the tide and putting the pressure back on West Campus. This was a wonderful game. I just wish it would have turned out a little differently on the scoreboard.”
Calaveras played from behind for much of the night. West Campus was the first to put a shot into the back of the net. With 19:45 to play in the first half, a shot went just over the jump of Calaveras goalie Holly Skrbina to put the Warriors up 1-0.
Five minutes after the first goal of the game, Calaveras senior Montana Grant got fouled in the West Campus box and stayed on the turf for a while. Grant eventually walked off the field under her own power and later returned to the game. Because of the foul, senior Sydney Remus got to take a penalty kick and she didn’t miss. Remus’ goal tied the game at 1-1.
“I was definitely pumped up and fired up to get that in, especially after a girl just took out my teammate,” Remus said. “I was encouraged to do my best because it was on me, and I needed to get it done for Montana and the rest of my team. I was just focusing on nailing that low corner and I’m very happy that I was able to come through for the team.”
Less than 30 seconds after Remus scored with a penalty kick, West Campus returned the favor. After a questionable call in the Calaveras box, the Warriors took the lead with a penalty kick and never gave it back. West Campus scored once more before the first half came to an end and at the midway point, Calaveras trailed 3-1.
“You have to be positive, and you have to want it,” Remus said about not giving up trailing by two at halftime. “We talked at halftime about keeping our intensity up and we talked about coming out strong. I’m proud to say that we did that. I wish the score could have been different, but everybody did a good job and worked hard.”
Early in the second half, Calaveras struck for its second goal of the night. Calaveras senior Kaydance Norried made a perfect cross to Abby Whiting, who put the ball into the back of the net and cut the West Campus lead to 3-2.
“I saw the ball coming at me and I had a chance to kick it in,” Whiting said. “I kicked at the last second and I was really scared that it was going to hit the post and go out, but it just barely made it in. It was a pretty big moment and I think it kind of got the ladies heads up and I know it got my head up and I think it was just really good for the game.”
With Calaveras trailing by just one, the defense did all it could to keep the game close. Skrbina made a number of key saves, which included stopping a penalty kick with 28:45 to play, along with a corner kick with 17:25 left in the game. Skrbina finished the night with 13 saves.
“Holly (Skrbina) came out and just rocked it,” Simpson said. “She was where she needed to be, she was aggressive, and she knew when to play her line and when to come off the line. I couldn't have asked for better play from a goalie. It was extremely impressive. She’s a solid keeper and she showed it tonight.”
With time becoming a factor, Calaveras did all it could to tie the game. Unfortunately for the San Andreas squad, every attempt ended without a goal. And in the final minute, West Campus scored twice to put the game on ice.
Even though his team was unable to reach the section championship game, Simpson doesn’t feel that Wednesday’s loss makes the incredible season they had any less memorable.
“It doesn't diminish at all,” Simpson said. “I think with perspective, we’ll all be able to look back on this season and understand how wonderful and how great of a season it was. But yeah, that doesn’t take away the pain of the moment and knowing that we were right there. This was an even game, and it was a winnable game for us. We were right there on the cusp of playing for a section championship, which makes it harder to swallow. Had this been a blowout, I think it would have been an easier thing to walk away from.”