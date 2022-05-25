As long as Thorpe doesn't play, senior golfers like their chances

After learning about Eileen Thorpe’s outstanding round of golf in last week’s 18 Holers tournament, senior men were grateful they didn't have to compete against her. However, they did have to face each other in a team play event called shamble on May 16 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. Teams chose the best drive and then each player had to play their own ball for the rest of the hole. The two best balls for each hole were then counted as the team score.
Giving the ultimate definition for ham-and-egging it were the group of Matt Theodore, Harry Kious, George Dillon and retired longshoreman Ken Jones, which came in at an outrageous 35 under par. They were giving high fives, back slaps and shouts of glee as they anticipated their competitors being in awe of their score.
This state of being lasted about 10 minutes until they found that two other groups of bandits finished one-stroke back. Long-hitter Alan Couchman enabled Cliff Howard, Dave Moyles and George White III to tie for second with another long-hitter, David Dean, who joined Robert Bradley, multi-club champ Orv Pense, and wild Ralph Johnson. While these teams were counting their riches, two teams settled into fourth place. Mike Mendoza, Rodger La Fleur, Jack Cox, and Larry Smith matched results with Louis Luna, Jim Turrentine, St. Jon Foucrault, and former red tee Champ Earl Watkins. Each fourth-place team combined their winnings to buy a gallon of gas and car pool to next week’s tournament.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest from the whites on No. 2, Couchman completed a profitable day by taking first, followed by dandy Ron Bassett. From the golds, Ray Delarosa bested all left-handers in the field, as he claimed first over always smiling Rahls Hemmes. Retired contractor Jack Cox was definitely beaming, as he was the only one to hit the green, thus claiming first- and second-place money.
From the white tees on No. 13, Mendoza grabbed first over White III. From the golds, the No. 2 money winner in April, Ron Huckaby, garnished first. Huckaby has made so much in winnings this year that he is literally sprinkling silver dollars around the course. Gary Stockland returned this week to manage a second-place finish.
From the reds, Steve Weyrauch, for the third week in a row, had the shot-of-the-day (3 feet, 10 inches). When he first did it, red tee players were happy for him. The next week, not so much. After this week, there is a petition circulating to exclude him from the event. Weyrauch is known as a seafood connoisseur. When he sees food, he eats it. He was followed by Watkins.