Bret Harte girls' basketball get No. 2 seed in D5 playoffs; boys are No. 5 seed

The dry spell is over. Both Bret Harte High School basketball teams are not only returning to the playoffs for the first time in years, but they also received very impressive seedings.
With the brackets announced late Tuesday afternoon, it was revealed that the Bret Harte girls’ basketball team got the No. 2 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division V playoffs and the boys got the No. 5 seed in the D5 brackets. Both teams will host at least one home playoff game.
This will be the first time the Lady Bullfrogs have been in the playoffs since 2014 and for the boys, it’s their first postseason trip since 2013.
“They mentioned the other night that this was kinda like history since we haven’t been in the playoffs since 2014,” Bret Harte girls’ first-year head coach Billy Reid said. “I can see that they are very excited, and we will have very hard practices to get ready for the upcoming games and will seek to put a banner up on our wall in the gym.”
Bret Harte’s girls’ basketball team finished the regular season with an overall record of 16-8, while going 6-4 in the Mother Lode League standings, finishing behind Calaveras (10-0 MLL) and Argonaut (8-2 MLL).
“They have worked very hard, and we’ve been through a lot together,” Reid said. “With the ups and downs of basketball, they have learned a lot and the thing that I am excited about is that we haven’t peaked yet. A lot of teams have already peaked, but we have not reached our highest level yet.”
Because the Bullfrogs got the No. 2 seed, they will have to wait a little longer before performing in the playoffs. Bret Harte got a first-round bye and will not play until Feb. 21 in Angels Camp. The Bullfrogs will take on the winner of No. 7 Gustine vs. No. 10 Millennium.
“We have been beat down, but we have beat some other teams down also, and played some pretty steep competition and been in all types of situations,” Reid said. “When you think about it, we’ve seen it all, so that will really help us in the playoffs.”
The No. 5 Bret Harte boys will begin the playoffs Friday at home against No. 12 Buckingham Charter. Buckingham Charter, from Vacaville, finished the regular season 11-6, while going 7-5 in the Sacramento Metropolitan Athletics League. The two squads know very little about one another, as they have not had a common opponent this season. This will also be the first meeting between the two schools on the hardwood.
Bret Harte finished the season 12-12 and 5-5 in the Mother Lode League. The winner of Bret Harte vs. Buckingham Charter will take on the winner of No. 4 Mariposa vs. No. 13 Ben Holt College Prep. Should Bret Harte and Ben Holt both be victorious in the opening round, the Bullfrogs would host a second home playoff game. But just getting the opportunity to play at home in the playoffs is a good reward.
“It’s a pretty cool feeling,” Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett said. “The guys are excited.”
Bret Harte will host Buckingham Charter at 7 p.m., Friday at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.