Bullfrogs outlast Red Hawks in an epic five-set county clash

Of course, it had to go five sets.
Calaveras and Bret Harte were both 3-1 in Mother Lode League play heading into their first of three county clashes. With identical league records, second place in the league standings was up for grabs. And it was also homecoming week for Bret Harte, so naturally, the stands were packed with enthusiastic fans.
Those rooting for the purple and gold wanted to see their home court defended, while those rooting for the San Andreas squad wanted to see their volleyball team send the Bullfrogs down to third place.
With so much on the line, again, of course it had to go five sets.
When Bret Harte junior Abbi Molina threw the ball up in the air to serve with the Bullfrogs leading the Red Hawks 14-13 in the fifth set, Bob Bach Gym was nearly silent. But only a few seconds later, when the ball hit the hardwood on Calaveras’ side of the net, the Bret Harte student section rushed the floor to celebrate with their team after outlasting a feisty Calaveras squad.
Bret Harte beat Calaveras 3-2 (26-28, 25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13) Thursday night in Angels Camp. With a third of the Mother Lode League season now in the books, the Bullfrogs are all alone in second place, while Calaveras sits in third.
“I expected this game to be a battle and Calaveras is always going to be a scrappy team who is always going to have a lot of fight,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “They are going to make you go out and take a win because they will not give it to you.”
After the final point was scored, the Bullfrogs celebrated with their classmates on the Bret Harte side of the net. On the other side of the gym, the Red Hawks walked off the floor in disbelief. It was the second time in two days that Calaveras had hit the road and taken one of the top teams in the MLL to the limit, only to be handed a loss. Two days prior, the Red Hawks lost to Sonora 3-2.
Having the same outcome only in a different gym was a difficult pill to swallow for Calaveras senior libero Laney Koepp.
“Honestly, it’s really tough,” said a melancholy Koepp after another heartbreaking road defeat. “I feel like we work so hard, and we get ourselves in a good position, but we just need to work on finishing. We need to finish the plays because we are there.”
Thursday’s rivalry clash was the first for Bret Harte junior Makenna Tutthill. The excitement mixed with nerves of playing in front of a packed crowd with the school rivals on the other side of the net wasn’t something she couldn't handle, as Tutthill finished the night with 13 kills.
“It was really fun because we all put our hearts out on the court and hustled and that’s why we won the game,” Tutthill said. “It wasn’t because of one person; we all worked together tonight.”
Along with her 13 kills, Tutthill also had four blocks and three digs. But it was her energy and ability to rally her teammates that stood out the most to Porovich.
“Besides her size and the intensity that she can play with, a lot of what Makenna brings to this team is her energy and excitement,” Porovich said. “Whether she is on or off the court, she brings an energy to this group of girls. It’s fun to see her intensity and energy and passion for the game play out and end in her earning some big points for us.”
Both Bret Harte and Calaveras had already lost to Sonora. Tutthill knew that if the Bullfrogs were to lose to Calaveras, they would need to make up two games in the standings to get back to being even with the Wildcats. Losing another spot in the standings wasn’t something that either team could afford.
“We realized that this was the game that was going to put us in second place, and we needed to win it in order to help get us to where we want to be, and that’s in first place,” Tutthill said.
With the energy of the hometown fans behind them, the Bullfrogs couldn't have started the night any hotter. Senior Aariah Fox and Tutthill each recorded two kills to begin the opening set and after a Calaveras attack hit the net, Fox got her third kill of the night to give the Bullfrogs a 6-0 lead. Calaveras senior Jordynn Petersen stopped Bret Harte’s run with a kill of her own, but a hit out of bounds and a serving ace from Fox gave Bret Harte an 8-1 advantage.
For much of the first set, Bret Harte seemed to have all the momentum. However, the Red Hawks quietly began to creep closer on the scoreboard. The Bullfrogs were able to extend their lead to 20-13 with another kill from Fox and two more kills from Tutthill, but that’s when the tide started to turn.
Calaveras got points from senior Kyra Saiers, Petersen and two aces and a kill from junior Kaylee Ewing and all of a sudden, Bret Harte’s impressive lead dwindled to two at 23-21. The Bullfrogs were unable to put the Red Hawks away and after three consecutive Bret Harte miscues, Calaveras was able to take the opening set 28-26.
“That really gave us a lot of confidence in ourselves knowing that we took that opening set, especially early in the game when we sometimes get ourselves in a hole,” Koepp said. “Sometimes we rely too much on being able to pick ourselves up, but we always find a way to get back in the game.”
Unlike the first set, neither team got much separation from the other in the second set. Bret Harte continued to be powered offensively by Tutthill, Fox, junior Chase Silva and junior Sophie Bouma, while senior libero Ashlin Arias played outstanding defense. As for Calaveras, kills from Saiers, senior Madyson Bernasconi, junior Ginger Scheidt and Petersen kept the score close. Bret Harte was able to get to 24-18 on the scoreboard, but putting Calaveras away was a challenge. Three points were gifted to the Red Hawks via Bullfrog miscues, but a strong kill from Fox ended the set at 25-21 in favor of Bret Harte.
It seemed as if the wind was taken out of the Calaveras sails after dropping the second set, as the Bullfrogs exploded to an 11-3 lead to begin the third. The Bullfrogs never trailed in the set and got kills from Tutthill, Bouma and also took advantage of Calaveras errors. As for the Red Hawks, kills from Bernasconi, Scheidt and Petersen kept Calaveras fighting. Once again, Bret Harte got to 24, but had issues capturing the final point. Calaveras scored three straight to cut the deficit to two after a Petersen kill, but a hit out of bounds gave Bret Harte the 25-22 win to go ahead 2-1.
Bret Harte jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the fourth set courtesy of kills from Tutthill, Fox, Molina and an ace from Bouma. But Calaveras has shown that playing from behind is not an issue and once again, the Red Hawks overcame a large deficit and once they took a 15-14 lead, never trailed the rest of the set. Calaveras took the fourth set 25-20, which was the largest margin of victory of the night.
“It’s great to see them battle and to keep pushing,” Conley-Elliott said. “They play well under pressure, which is good when you get into the postseason because every postseason game is under pressure. But we need to be able to hold ourselves up to our own standard when we see people across the net who aren’t the same.”
Even in pressure situations, Koepp didn’t let the moment faze her. The senior knew that her teammates were giving all they had, and she made sure that she did the same.
“Everything we do, we do for each other,” Koepp said. “We rely on each other and that’s always in the back of my mind. I know that if I don’t do it for my team, I’m letting them down. We work for each other when it comes down to it.”
In the fifth and final set, the score was tied nine different times. Bret Harte was able to get clutch kills from Fox, Bouma and Tutthill, while Calaveras was powered by Petersen and Saiers. With Bret Harte leading 14-13, the Bullfrogs were able to capture the final point to finish the night in the win column.
Calaveras’ Bernasconi finished the night with six kills and 18 digs; Cassidy Black had 10 assists and 13 digs; Koepp had five assists and 29 digs; Saiers had eight kills, 12 assists, 17 digs and one ace; Ewing had five kills, three aces, two digs and three blocks; Petersen had six kills and four blocks; Scheidt recorded four kills and 21 digs; and Maya Miller had three kills, two blocks and one dig.
Calaveras ends the first round of league play with a 3-2 record and sit 11-8 overall. Both league losses came in five sets. And after putting up strong fights against Sonora and Bret Harte, Koepp feels her team has the ability to make the necessary adjustments to serve up some payback in San Andreas.
“I definitely think that taking both Sonora and Bret Harte to five sets made a big impact,” Koepp said. “Yeah, they saw us, but we are going to go back to practice and work on things. We know what they do, and we are going to fix ourselves and make ourselves better.”
As for Bret Harte, Fox had a game-high 20 kills along with one block, one assist, two aces and 13 digs; Silva had seven kills, two aces and 17 digs; Bouma had 11 kills, one ace and five digs; senior Rubi Rodriguez recorded three kills and three digs; Jamee Zahniser had one kill, four digs and went 9 for 9 serving; Molina had 51 assists, six digs and one kill; Tutthill had 13 kills, four blocks and three digs; and Arias had 35 digs and went 17 for 17 serving.
Bret Harte (10-3, 4-1 MLL) is still one game behind Sonora in the Mother Lode League standings. With two more matches yet to be played with both the Wildcats and Red Hawks, the league title is still very much up for grabs. But Porovich doesn’t want to dwell on the first round of league play and what did or did not happen. She’s focusing on the next round and hopes that her team continues to perform at a high level.
“With the first round of league in the books, we will enjoy this win and the rest of homecoming week,” Porovich said. “I told the girls after the game that once Monday rolls around and we step back on the court, it’s a whole new round of league and this round doesn’t matter. We ended as well as we could, and we will continue to grow on this and get better as we go.”