Bullfrogs outlast Red Hawks in an epic five-set county clash
Bret Harte beat Calaveras 3-2 Thursday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. 

Of course, it had to go five sets.

Calaveras and Bret Harte were both 3-1 in Mother Lode League play heading into their first of three county clashes. With identical league records, second place in the league standings was up for grabs. And it was also homecoming week for Bret Harte, so naturally, the stands were packed with enthusiastic fans.

Calaveras' Madyson Bernasconi had six kills and 18 digs against Bret Harte. 
Bret Harte's Makenna Tutthill had 13 kills against Calaveras. 
Calaveras celebrates after winning a set against Bret Harte. 
Bret Harte senior Ashlin Arias had 35 digs against Calaveras. 
Calaveras junior Kaylee Ewing had five kills, three aces, two digs and three blocks against Bret Harte. 
Bret Harte's student section puts a pinky up in preparation for the 25th point. 
Calaveras' Madyson Bernasconi goes up for the kill against Bret Harte. 
Bret Harte's Chase Silva had seven kills, two aces and 17 digs against Calaveras. 
Calaveras' Kaylee Ewing, 8, and Maya Miller, 11, celebrate after capturing a point against Bret Harte. 
Bret Harte's Abbi Molina recorded the final serve of the night. 
