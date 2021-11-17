Bullfrogs look to take advantage of a full schedule of basketball games

In May, Bret Harte head basketball coach Brian Barnett got to see his players in just five games. During that time, Barnett had to share his players with the baseball and golf teams. Bret Harte had no preseason games and won only one of its five Mother Lode League contests.
And while there are still Covid restrictions in place, for the most part, it feels like business as usual for the Bret Harte basketball program. The Bullfrogs will have weeks of practice before starting games. They will also have a full slate of preseason games before league play begins. And perhaps the biggest difference between the short five-game spring season and the winter season is there will be no limit to the number of fans who come out to watch the Bullfrogs play.
Having fans back in the stands is one of the things that Barnett is most excited about.
“I’m looking forward to it in many aspects,” Barnett said. “One: because I’m a basketball coach. Two: it’s getting back into the gym and just watching games. And three: taking on my role as athletic director and trying to get this community to believe in our culture. It’s exciting, and we’ll see how it looks.”
One major issue that Bret Harte has run into since Barnett took over the program in 2017 is a lack of players. Each offseason, Barnett has a roster in his mind that doesn’t always translate to what is on the floor come November.
“Our numbers have been cut, and we have kids who decided not to play or play other sports, so we had low numbers coming in, but it’s still better than last year,” Barnett said. “It’s 100% better because we know what we have and we are going to move with what we have. We also have prep time. If you don’t have a guy, we’ll pull up from the JV team if we need to.”
While Bret Harte may be lacking in bodies, there is no lack of hustle or desire. Barnett has noticed early during practice that his small squad has no problem working hard.
“This group is working probably harder than any team, if not just as good as any team that I’ve had here,” Barnett said. “Maybe it’s because they realize that our numbers are low, or maybe they just want it more.”
Another aspect of the 2021-22 squad that might differ from teams in the past is their ability to speak up when things are not done correctly in practice. Barnett is noticing more and more that his players are correcting one another, instead of it having to come from him.
“We have senior leadership, and we haven’t had that,” Barnett said. “We have guys leading by example, and we’ve got guys who are picking up on things and policing each other and telling each other where to go instead of having me say, ‘Hey, you’re screwing up,’ and we’ve got that this year.”
One player who is leading the charge is senior Erik Trent. In the spring, Trent made the decision to put all his focus on baseball, so he did not play basketball during his junior year. Trent was a key part of Bret Harte’s team as a sophomore and even though he missed out on the 2021 spring season, Barnett feels Trent is athletic enough to pick up right where he left off.
“I see good leadership in both his effort and understanding in what we are doing,” Barnett said. “His ability is always there. It’s now whether or not he can get some guys to rally around him.”
Bret Harte has a full slate of preseason games, which includes participating in a number of different tournaments. The preseason is so important for players and coaches to figure out the makeup of a team and Barnett is glad to have the opportunity to see what his players can do before league play begins in January.
“It’ll be nice,” Barnett said. “We set a pretty tough preseason on the anticipation that we’d have a lot of key components, which we do. Our numbers are low and we are missing some key components, but I think the guys that we have will be able to handle it. We’ll be prepared for league. I feel like it’s still a rebuilding year because we are coming off the weird season last year, but I think our preseason will be able to set us up to compete fairly well in league.”
Bret Harte hasn’t reached the playoffs under Barnett and hasn’t made a trip to the postseason since the 2012-13 season. While Barnett isn’t predicting a section championship victory, he does feel that if his players continue to work hard and stay focused, reaching the playoffs isn’t out of the question.
“We have potential, but potential just means that you haven’t done anything yet,” Barnett said. “We talked about the fact that there’s always the possibility and we would like to be there. We’d like to think we’d be competing for a playoff position. But that’s on them and whether or not they want to work for it.”
Bret Harte begins its season at 7 p.m., Friday against Hughson at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.