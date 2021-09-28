Calaveras continues to have no answer on how to stop Sonora

SONORA – The objective for the Calaveras High School volleyball team has changed. Heading into Tuesday night’s road matchup with the Sonora Wildcats, Calaveras still had an outside chance at winning the Mother Lode League championship.
In order to win the title outright, Calaveras needed to beat Sonora Tuesday as well as the final time they take on the Wildcats later in October. Calaveras then needed to beat Bret Harte twice and hope the Bullfrogs would be able to knock off Sonora in their third meeting.
But now, all of that goes out the window. After losing to Sonora in three sets (25-17, 25-16 and 25-23), Tuesday night at Bud Castle Gym, Calaveras has shifted its focus from a league title, to collecting as many victories in order to get the highest playoff seed possible.
After Tuesday’s loss to the Wildcats, Calaveras is now three games behind Sonora in the Mother Lode League standings and one game behind the Bullfrogs for second place. While first place is seemingly off the table, second place is still up for grabs and that’s what Calaveras is now aiming for.
“Now, we are focusing on Bret Harte because we will play them two more times,” Calaveras’ first-year head coach Rebecca Conley said. “That’s going to be the difference. Beating Bret Harte is our next goal. Sonora has that No. 1 spot now that they’ve beaten us twice and Bret Harte twice. Now we have to look at Bret Harte and what we can do against them.”
Tuesday’s loss was the second time this season that Calaveras has lost to the Wildcats in three sets. Calaveras senior Karah Auld has a theory of why her team struggles every time the Wildcats are on the other side of the net.
“I think it’s just the intimidation,” Auld said. “They pass really low, so their offense is a lot quicker than ours because we pass a lot higher. But with how many years they’ve been winning, it’s just intimidating.”
In three league matches against teams with a winning record, Calaveras is 0-3. Conley feels that her players play much better when they know less about their opponents, which isn’t the case when they have league clashes against Bret Harte and Calaveras.
“They know they can play at a higher level and we’ve seen that against ranked teams in our division and our section when we’ve played them at tournaments,” Conley said. “I don’t tell them how they are ranked and who they are, so they don’t know any information about it. It’s better when they don't know. It’s hard for them not to get psyched out, but once we get over that, I think we can hang right with them.”
In the opening set, Calaveras led 2-1 after a kill from senior Sierra Lowry and a serving ace from Kyra Saiers, but the Wildcats went on a 7-0 run to go ahead 8-2. Calaveras continued to battle and slowly chipped away at the Sonora lead and aces from senior Sydney Remus and junior Laney Koepp helped their cause. A kill from Lowry cut the Sonora lead to 19-15, but the Wildcats went on a 6-2 run to take the opening set 25-17.
Even though her team dropped the first set, Auld was still optimistic about the remainder of the night.
“Honestly, I feel like it gave me hope,” Auld said. “Usually after the first set we know what we are up against and we are able to come back and fight and we didn’t do that today.”
Sonora didn’t let Calaveras hang around for long in the second set. With the set tied 4-4 after kills from Saiers, Lowry and Auld, the Wildcats went on a 6-0 run. Calaveras played from behind the rest of the set and Sonora ran away with a 25-16 win.
“It felt like everyone didn’t want to be here,” Auld said about Calaveras not having any momentum Tuesday night. “It was really quiet and usually we are really loud, like we were last night at practice. I figured we’d bring that here today.”
Calaveras was flat much of the night and Conley noticed that problem from her spot on the bench.
“We talk about bringing fire and they play so much better when they are playing with heart,” Conley said. “In our home gym you can definitely see that. They are screaming, they are excited and they are jumping up and down on the bench. But when we come in here and start out flat, it’s hard to come back. We started to come back a little in the second set and late in the third set, but by then it’s too late to get fired up at that point.”
The Wildcats looked like they were going to make quick work of Calaveras in the third set, as they quickly built a 20-12 lead. But that’s when—for the first time all night—Calaveras found its groove. Trailing by eight, senior Madison Clark recorded three kills and Koepp added an ace for a 4-0 run and Calaveras was suddenly only down by four. Sonora pushed its lead to 22-16, but Calaveras continued to do all it could to put points on the scoreboard and after a Wildcat hit went out of bounds and a kill from junior Bailie Clark, Calaveras trailed 24-23. But that’s as close as Calaveras got and Sonora took the third set 25-23.
“It was good to see and it proves that they can play like that against Sonora,” Conley said about the fight shown from her squad late in the third set. “At the end of the game when we talked, they agreed that if we start like that, it’s going to be a whole different game.”
Saiers finished the night with one kill, two aces, and 14 digs; Lowry had five kills and one block; junior Brooke Nordahl had three kills, 10 digs and one block; Madison Clark had five kills and eight digs; Auld recorded three kills and two blocks; Koepp had one kill, two aces and 16 digs; and Bailie Clark had four kills, one ace and three digs.
Calaveras will take on Amador at 6 p.m., Thursday at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
Junior varsity
Calaveras’ JV team lost to Sonora in three sets Tuesday in Sonora.