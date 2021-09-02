Bret Harte ‘Master’ swimmers enjoy camaraderie the water brings

Every Saturday morning, splashing can be heard coming from the aquatic center on the Bret Harte High School campus in Angels Camp. The water in the pool is being churned by some of the most dedicated swimmers in Calaveras County.
Those in the water are members of the Bret Harte Aquatic Masters team. Every Saturday morning, from the early days of February until the final days in November, Masters swimmers return to their home pool to participate in the sport they love and to feel the togetherness of being on a team.
“The No. 1 goal would be fitness,” said Jeff Johanson, who is the Saturday coach and coaches swimmers between the ages of 40 and 70. “Slightly behind that would be the camaraderie of doing it together and enjoying a live sport together. I would say a distant third to that would be competition, for those who want to do it.”
According to Johanson, as many as 16 swimmers will show up each Saturday, but those numbers can fluctuate from week to week. The most serious Masters swimmers will be in the pool every weekday at 5:45 a.m.
Not all Bret Harte Aquatic Masters swimmers compete outside of the Bret Harte pool. There are some who will compete, while others enjoy the thrill of open water swims. For those who do compete, the swimmers are organized via age. And as Johanson says, a birthday can be beneficial for a swimmer.
“Masters swimmers, at times, look forward to ‘aging up,’” Johanson said. “You’ll go from being the oldest to youngest in your age group, and the chances are you might fare a little better in the competition.”
As far as an age limit to being on the Bret Harte Aquatic Masters team, anyone 19 and older can join. To join, the swimmer must register with United States Masters Swimming. Once that is completed, the Bret Harte Aquatic Masters team will take new members all season.
Because of COVID-19, there was a time that the Bret Harte Aquatic Masters swimmers were unable to jump into their home pool. Even when they were allowed back into the Bret Harte Aquatic Center, they had to have their temperature checked, couldn’t use the locker rooms, and had to use their own lane or reserve one ahead of time.
“Those of us who really value the time in the pool were hurting a little bit not being able to do it,” Johanson said. “Some people got their wetsuits out and swam in lakes. For the most part, we just didn’t swim. It’s one aspect of our lives that is returning to some degree of normalcy, I suppose. It’s nice to not be afraid that you are going to get sick. It’s nice to have a little bit more freedom. We don’t have to book our own lanes. We’ll have three people in a lane now and it’s all good.”
While the name of the team includes “Masters,” Johanson was adamant about the fact that the team is open to swimmers of all levels, and he tailors his workouts to fit each swimmer’s skill level.
“We encourage anyone who wants to come out and swim the workouts to do so,” Johanson said. “Normally, we’ve got seven lanes and we’ll have the skill level from novice, up to expert, going from lane-one to lane-seven. This (swimming) is for everyone and anyone. Any good program will cater to all ages and skill levels.”
The swimmers who enter the water every Saturday from February to November don’t have their sights set on winning an Olympic medal. They don’t think about breaking world records or being the best in the water. It’s more about loving the sport and being part of a team that keeps them coming back for more.
“I think they get fulfillment,” Johanson said. “We talk about camaraderie, but you are doing something that is enjoyable. We are out here in the sunshine and we are doing something that we love and it’s good for us. We are dealing with people who feel the same way, and that’s the way it’s supposed to be.”