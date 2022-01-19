Back at it: Bret Harte returns to field and picks up a 5-0 win

It had been a long time since the Bret Harte High School boys’ soccer team played a game. In fact, the last time the Bullfrogs took the field was Jan. 6 in a 1-0 home loss to the Summerville Bears.
Since then, Bret Harte had two of its games postponed and rescheduled. After 12 days of not playing, the Bullfrogs returned to action and picked up an impressive 5-0 win over the Amador Buffaloes Tuesday night in Sutter Creek.
“It feels good,” Bret Harte head coach Jeff Gouveia said about seeing his team back in action.
“This is an important week for us in our quest for a playoff spot and this is exactly what we needed going into Thursday and Saturday’s games.”
Even though the Bullfrogs finished the night with five goals, only one was scored in the opening 40 minutes. Yet in the second half, Bret Harte exploded for four scores.
Bret Harte got two goals from senior Matthew Barajas and junior Ezra Radabaugh, while senior JB Pryor added one goal. Radabaugh now has scored 19 goals to lead the Bullfrogs. Barajas is second on the team with eight goals and Pryor now has five.
Bret Harte (2-2-0 MLL) still has two more games to play this week. The Bullfrogs will take on Argonaut Thursday in Jackson, and then will host Amador at 10 a.m., Saturday at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.