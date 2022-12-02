Red Hawks cruise to an easy win over Denair in opening round of Riverbank Tournament

There couldn't have been an easier start to the 2022 Riverbank High School Ron Peterson Tip-Off Tournament if Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton drew it up himself.

In the opening round, Calaveras took on Denair and hardly had to break a sweat. The Red Hawks easily defeated Denair 68-11 on Thursday night in Riverbank.

