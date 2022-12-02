Red Hawks cruise to an easy win over Denair in opening round of Riverbank Tournament

There couldn't have been an easier start to the 2022 Riverbank High School Ron Peterson Tip-Off Tournament if Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton drew it up himself.
In the opening round, Calaveras took on Denair and hardly had to break a sweat. The Red Hawks easily defeated Denair 68-11 on Thursday night in Riverbank.
Calaveras started the night with senior southpaw sensation Jay Clifton scoring nine points in the first eight minutes and senior Thomas Davison added seven points. Heading into the second quarter, Calaveras led 22-0. Junior Jay Morehead scored four of Calaveras 13 points in the second quarter and the Red Hawks had a strong 35-7 lead at the midway point.
Calaveras was led by freshman Ryan Clifton in the third quarter, as he drained three shots from behind the arc and senior Elijah Malamed chipped in for five points. Calaveras led 55-10 after three quarters. In the final eight minutes, Calaveras outscored Denair 13-1 for the 57-point victory.
Ryan Clifton scored a game-high 13 points; Jay Clifton scored 12; Tyler Maddock scored two; Davison finished with seven points; senior Braeden Orlandi scored five; senior Noah Cardenas scored seven; Morehead scored six; Jose deJuan scored four; senior Merrick Strange scored four; and Malamed finished with eight points.
Calaveras will take on Riverbank at 8 p.m. on Friday in the second round of the tournament. Should Calaveras be victorious, it would play for the tournament championship on Saturday.
Red Hawks start the season with a win over Central Valley
Although the Red Hawks had to wait longer than they would have liked to start the season, they didn’t disappoint in their first game of the year. On Wednesday night, Calaveras beat Central Valley 57-45 at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
Calaveras led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter and then pushed that lead to 31-20 at halftime. Calaveras led 46-33 after three quarters and was able to hold on for the 57-45 win.
“We did pretty well in most spots but can also admit that there is a lot of room for improvement,” Kraig Clifton said.
Malamed scored 19 points to lead Calaveras; Jay Clifton scored 14; Davison scored eight; Orlandi scored six; Strange scored four points; while Cardenas, Corbin Curran and Morehead each scored two points.