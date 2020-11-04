Coaches Corner: Mitch Hodson

Mitch Hodson is getting ready for his fourth season as the head coach of the Bret Harte girls’ basketball team. Hodson, who teaches government/economics, along with United States history at Bret Harte, is trying to bring the program back to the powerhouse it once was. In three years under Hodson, Bret Harte’s overall record is 33-42.
Although Hodson is excited about the future start of the season, he has enjoyed watching professional sports the past few months. As an avid Los Angeles Lakers and Dodgers fan, Hodson has celebrated both squads winning their respective championships.
Get to know Mitch Hodson
Hometown: Sutter Creek
High School: Amador
College: California State University, Sacramento
Favorite food: “Dr. Pepper. I know it’s not a food, but I’d take it over all real foods.”
Favorite dessert: Peanut butter M&Ms
Favorite TV show: “‘The Big Bang Theory’ or NBA basketball.”
Favorite movie: “2 Guns”
Favorite band: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Are you superstitious? “I try not to be, but, yes, I am.”
First paying job: Mel and Faye’s Diner
First car: 1984 Ford Diesel
Guilty pleasure: Playing poker
What’s something people don’t know about you? “I can list all of the British monarchs and U.S. presidents in order.”
What’s something you are ashamed to admit? “I can’t run a mile anymore.”
What’s some advice you’d give to your high school self? “Invest in Apple stock.”
Does pineapple belong on pizza? “No, and I’m ready to fight about it.”
High school celebrity crush: Alicia Silverstone
Dinner with anyone in history: Winston Churchill
Worst first date: “This sounds fake, but I can’t think of a bad first date.”
Favorite thing about coaching: “It keeps me feeling young.”