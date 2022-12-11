Calaveras picks up two wins at tournament in Folsom

The tough preseason schedule for the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team didn’t let up for the Red Hawks, as they took part in the Folsom-Vista Classic in Folsom on Dec. 8-10. Calaveras ended the three-day tournament with two wins and one loss.
On Dec. 8, Calaveras opened up with a strong 48-22 win over the Fairfield Falcons. Calaveras jumped out to a 17-5 lead in the first quarter and didn’t look back. The Red Hawks pushed its lead to 25-10 at halftime. In the third quarter, Calaveras outscored Fairfield 12-8 and ended the night by scoring 11 in the fourth quarter and limiting the Falcons to four.
Junior Ginger Scheidt finished with two points, three rebounds and one block; senior Madyson Bernasconi had five points, seven rebounds and one assist; senior Laney Koepp had nine points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block; sophomore Hannah Emerson had four rebounds and one steal; senior Bailie Clark had eight points, 10 rebounds, four assists and six steals; junior Paige Johnston had one rebound and one assist; senior Reese Mossa had three rebounds; senior Brooke Nordahl had 10 points, four rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block; sophomore Mariah Maddock finished with four points, one rebound and two assists; junior Natalie Brothers had six points and three rebounds; and junior Izzy Tapia had two points, five rebounds and one steal.
On Dec. 9, a tough fourth quarter led to a 61-44 loss to the Reno Huskies. Calaveras trailed Reno 14-13 at the end of the first quarter and after being outscored 15-11 in the second, was down 29-24 at halftime. Reno scored 16 in the third quarter and Calaveras countered with 13 and heading into the fourth, Calaveras trailed 45-37. Reno put the game away in the final eight minutes by scoring 16 and limiting the Red Hawks to seven.
Scheidt had two points; Bernasconi scored 12 and had four rebounds and one assist; Koepp scored three and had five boards; Emerson pulled down two rebounds; Clark had nine points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals; Nordahl finished with nine points, five rebounds, one steal and two blocks; Maddock had two points, one rebound and one steal; Brothers had two points and one rebound; and Tapia had five points, 15 rebounds and one assist in the loss.
Calaveras (5-3) finished the tournament in the win column by picking up a 54-33 win over Franklin. Calaveras led 21-14 at the end of the first quarter and pushed its lead to 31-25 at halftime. Calaveras held Franklin to just eight points in the final 16 minutes, while scoring 23 points.
Scheidt had two points; Bernasconi had nine points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal; Koepp had eight points, four rebounds and three steals; Emerson scored two points and had two rebounds and one assist; Manon Salingre had six points; Clark scored 11 and had six rebounds, four assists, seven steals and one block; Nordahl scored a team-high 13 with five rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks; Brothers had two points, one rebound and one assist; and Tapia had five points, seven boards and one block.
