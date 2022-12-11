Calaveras picks up two wins at tournament in Folsom
The tough preseason schedule for the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team didn’t let up for the Red Hawks, as they took part in the Folsom-Vista Classic in Folsom on Dec. 8-10. Calaveras ended the three-day tournament with two wins and one loss.

On Dec. 8, Calaveras opened up with a strong 48-22 win over the Fairfield Falcons. Calaveras jumped out to a 17-5 lead in the first quarter and didn’t look back. The Red Hawks pushed its lead to 25-10 at halftime. In the third quarter, Calaveras outscored Fairfield 12-8 and ended the night by scoring 11 in the fourth quarter and limiting the Falcons to four.

