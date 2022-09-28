Bret Harte is unable to hand Argonaut its first loss of the year

The Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team knew it was going to have its hands full when hosting the top squad in the Valley Foothill League North standings. But not even home course advantage could help the Bullfrogs hand the Argonaut Mustangs their first loss of the season.
Bret Harte suffered its first home loss of the year by falling to Argonaut 173-214 on Tuesday afternoon at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.
“Going up against the first-place team in the league is always a little added pressure,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said. “That could be a possibility, but I think in this case, a couple of girls were just a little off their game. That is so true in golf and any sport. Sometimes you just have an off day. In this case, just a slightly off day. They still put up a good fight as always. They always give it their all whenever they play. All the girls try so hard, and they never let themselves, their team, or me down.”
Bret Harte senior Carly Hickman shot a team-low 49; senior Mackenzie Carroll was right behind with a 50; senior Makenna Robertson shot a 54; senior Trinity Kekai-Acedo and junior Ella Bach each carded a 61; and senior Caroline Krpan finished the day by shooting a 63.
Bret Harte (5-3) will next take on the Wildcats at 3 p.m. on Thursday in Sonora.
