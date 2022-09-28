Bret Harte is unable to hand Argonaut its first loss of the year
The Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team knew it was going to have its hands full when hosting the top squad in the Valley Foothill League North standings. But not even home course advantage could help the Bullfrogs hand the Argonaut Mustangs their first loss of the season.

Bret Harte suffered its first home loss of the year by falling to Argonaut 173-214 on Tuesday afternoon at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.

