Red Hawks improve to 8-0 in MLL standings with two games left to play
It sounds odd to say that a team who has won 12 games in a row and has collected 21 overall victories is finally starting to get hot, but that seems to be the case for the Calaveras High School basketball team.

In the first five games of Mother Lode League play, Calaveras leaned on its defense to do much of the heavy lifting as the Red Hawks limited league opponents to just 34.8 points per game, while scoring 54.2.

