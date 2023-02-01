Red Hawks improve to 8-0 in MLL standings with two games left to play

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
It sounds odd to say that a team who has won 12 games in a row and has collected 21 overall victories is finally starting to get hot, but that seems to be the case for the Calaveras High School basketball team.
In the first five games of Mother Lode League play, Calaveras leaned on its defense to do much of the heavy lifting as the Red Hawks limited league opponents to just 34.8 points per game, while scoring 54.2.
In the past three league contests, Calaveras’ offense has come alive and is averaging 75.3 points per game and limiting opponents to 43.6. On Tuesday night, Calaveras picked up Mother Lode League win No. 8 with an 80-48 victory over the Argonaut Mustangs at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
Calaveras scored 20 or more points in three of the four quarters. The Red Hawks jumped out to a 21-14 lead to begin the night. Senior Jay Clifton was hot early and scored eight points in the opening eight minutes, while senior Elijah Malamed scored six and senior Braeden Orlandi chipped in with five.
In the second quarter, Clifton drained three shots from downtown for nine points and Malamed was close behind with eight points. After Calaveras scored 22 points in the second quarter, the Hawks led 43-24 at halftime.
Calaveras outscored Argonaut 20-14 in the third quarter. Junior Corbin Curran scored six points and was followed by Orlandi with five, Jay Clifton with four, Malamed with three and two from senior Thomas Davison. Calaveras scored 17 points in the fourth quarter and limited Argonaut to 10.
Jay Clifton made seven of Calaveras’ 14 3-point baskets on his way to a game-high 30 points; Malamed finished with 17 points; Curran scored eight; Orlandi finished with 10; Mason Moser scored two; junior Earl Wood scored three; Davison scored seven; Jacob Campbell scored two; and senior Merrick Strange scored one in the blowout victory.
Calaveras (21-4, 8-0 MLL) will next host the Bret Harte Bullfrogs at 7:15 p.m. on Friday in San Andreas. The Hawks will finish the regular season on Feb. 7 against the Wildcats in Sonora.
