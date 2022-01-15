Calaveras beats Amador for seventh win in a row

The Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team began the week on Monday with a strong road win over the Sierra Timberwolves in Manteca. Calaveras ended its week on Friday night with a dominating win over Amador.
Calaveras won its seventh game in a row by knocking off Amador 62-13 in Sutter Creek.
Calaveras (16-3, 2-0 MLL) outscored Amador 27-4 in the first half. In the first quarter, Calaveras scored 15 and limited Amador to only two points. Junior Madyson Bernasconi scored seven points in the opening eight minutes, which included a 3-point basket. Senior Madison Clark and senior Paytin Curran each scored four points in Calaveras’ 15-point quarter.
In the second quarter, Calaveras’ defense again held Amador to only two points. Senior guard Randi Adams scored four points, while Madison Clark, senior Sierra Lowry, junior Bailie Clark and junior Jordynn Peterson all scored two points.
Leading 27-4 after halftime, Amador scored five points in the third quarter, while Calaveras responded with 15. Madison Clark paved the way with six points, while Bernasconi, junior Laney Koepp, Lowry and Adams all added two points. And in the final eight minutes, Calaveras outscored Amador 20-4. Peterson and junior Brooke Nordahl each scored six points in the final quarter.
Madison Clark led the way with 12 points, had four rebounds, one assist and two steals; Bernasconi finished with nine points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal; Adams had eight points, five rebounds and two steals; Peterson scored eight points, had one rebound, one assist and three steals; Nordahl had six points, which all came from 3-point land, and also had two rebounds and one block; Bailie Clark finished with five points, three rebounds and four steals; Koepp scored four points, had two assists and four steals; Lowry scored four points and had four boards and one assist; Curran scored four points and two rebounds; and sophomore Izabella Tapia scored two points and had a team-high six rebounds.
Calaveras will have a monster clash when it hosts Argonaut (16-3, 2-0 MLL) at 6 p.m., Tuesday at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas. Argonaut had no problem picking up a 61-34 road victory over Sonora Friday night. First place in the Mother Lode League will be on the line when the two titans of the Mother Lode League meet on the hardwood.