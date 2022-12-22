Red Hawks get an early Christmas present with an easy victory over El Dorado

Just three days before Christmas, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team got a welcomed present. With the end of an extremely difficult preseason schedule nearing its end, the Red Hawks got to play a game that wasn’t a battle from start to finish.
Calaveras picked up its 10th win of the season by beating the El Dorado Cougars 56-28 on Thursday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
Not only did every Red Hawk player get into the game, but they never had to stress about the outcome. Calaveras led 18-5 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back on its way to a 28-point victory.
“We needed one of these games,” Calaveras head coach Eric Baechler said. “All the girls have been working so hard and when you go stretches of only playing seven or eight players, it’s tough. They all deserve to play and some games you can’t get certain individuals in just based on matchups. It was nice that we matched up across the board with everybody today and I love seeing the younger ones out there and we had a lot of good things done tonight.”
One of those players who got a little extra rest was senior guard Madyson Bernasconi. While she finished the night with 10 points, which included draining two shots from downtown, Bernasconi didn’t have to do much heavy lifting and got to sit back and cheer her teammates on from the comfort of the bench.
“We’ve had such a tough schedule,” Bernasconi said. “We’ve been playing back-to-back-to-back, and we are back at it again next week at the West Park Tournament. It was definitely good to have a game where we could just relax and not be so physical and give our bodies a little bit of a rest.”
The Red Hawks took control of the game early in the first quarter and didn’t let up. After senior Bailie Clark scored the first point of the night with a free throw, senior Brooke Nordahl hit a 3-point basket and Bernasconi scored on a layup following a steal. Senior Laney Koepp made back-to-back baskets to put Calaveras up 10-0 with 3:01 to play in the opening quarter. The Red Hawks ended the first quarter with two baskets from junior Izzy Tapia, a 3-pointer from Bernasconi and a free throw from junior Mariah Maddock. Calaveras led by 13 after eight minutes.
Baechler went to his bench late in the first quarter and continued to be liberal with his substitutions for the majority of the opening half. Clark began the second quarter with her only 3-point basket of the night and Calaveras later got buckets from Koepp, Bernasconi and Nordahl. Calaveras outscored El Dorado 10-7 in the quarter and led 28-12 at halftime.
Calaveras began the second half on a 9-2 run with four points from Nordahl, another 3-point basket from Bernasconi and two free throws from Clark. After a Cougar basket, Nordahl and Clark each scored to push Calaveras’ lead to 41-16. The Red Hawks finished the quarter by scoring 20 points and took a commanding 48-23 lead into the fourth.
The Red Hawks got eight points in the final quarter, with junior Natalie Brothers scoring three points, senior Manon Salingre and Clark both scoring two and senior Reese Mossa adding a point with a free throw in Calaveras’ 56-28 victory.
“This game came at the right time,” Baechler said. “It’s also only our second home game of the season. This is our 14th game and we’ve only had two games at home. It was nice to have the families here, we weren’t traveling, and we had out-of-towners who went to college come back and it was a fun atmosphere tonight.”
Bernasconi finished the night with 10 points, three rebounds, three assists, four steals and one block; Koepp had six points, one rebound and three steals; junior Hannah Emerson had two assists and one block; Salingre had two points and one rebound; Clark had 11 points; eight boards; six steals and three blocks; Mossa had two rebounds and one steal; Nordahl scored 11 with three rebounds and three steals; Maddock had four points, two rebounds and three steals; Brothers had six points, four rebounds and one steal; and Tapia finished with four points, five rebounds, one steal and one block.
On Tuesday, Calaveras picked up a tough 45-34 road victory over Stagg in Stockton. Calaveras led 9-7 at the end of the first quarter and outscored Stagg 16-11 in the second to lead 25-18 at halftime. Stagg cut the deficit to 31-29 heading into the fourth quarter, but Calaveras scored 14 in the final eight minutes and limited Stagg to just five for the 11-point win.
Koepp had a monster night with 18 points; junior Ginger Scheidt scored four points; Bernasconi finished with six points; Clark scored eight; Nordahl scored two; Brothers finished with four points; and Tapia scored three in the win.
Calaveras’ difficult preseason isn’t over just yet. The Red Hawks will participate in the West Park Tournament from Dec. 27-29 and then will end the preseason on the road against Pitman on Jan. 4.
And while the Red Hawks aren’t looking too far into the future, Bernasconi is excited about the consistency that comes with the Mother Lode League season, which begins on Jan. 5 against Summerville in Tuolumne.
“I do like the non-league opponents because it’s such a challenge and it’s really bringing our team together and holding us up to our high standards,” Bernasconi said. “It does get extremely tiring, so I think that league will be a little bit better because we won’t be playing back-to-back games.”
Baechler added, “Our hardest stretch is over and now it’s more or less getting ready for league play and fine tuning everything. We are ready to go, and we are ready for league.”
For many of the Calaveras players, they have been going non-stop since August, as quite a few of them were involved in either volleyball or cross country. The Hawks will get a few days off for the Christmas break and after a long preseason, Bernasconi is looking forward to spending time at home and not on a bus.
“Like Laney (Koepp) said a few weeks ago, the bus has basically been our second home,” laughed Bernasconi. “We’ve been traveling like no other, so it’ll be nice to be at home and to be with our families.”