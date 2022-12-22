Red Hawks get an early Christmas present with an easy victory over El Dorado
Just three days before Christmas, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team got a welcomed present. With the end of an extremely difficult preseason schedule nearing its end, the Red Hawks got to play a game that wasn’t a battle from start to finish.

Calaveras picked up its 10th win of the season by beating the El Dorado Cougars 56-28 on Thursday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.

