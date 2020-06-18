Bret Harte Male Athlete of the Year runner-up: Soren Jensvold

During his junior year, Soren Jensvold ran cross country, played football and wrestled. Early in the fall, Jensvold was strictly a cross country runner. But that changed midway through the season when he joined the football team.
Jensvold would split his time between cross country and football. He’d compete on Wednesdays as a runner and then on Friday nights, he’d put on the pads and hit the football field. In the winter, Jensvold was one of Bret Harte’s main grapplers. At the Mother Lode League Tournament, Jensvold, who wrestled at 145 pounds, placed third overall. At the divisional meet, he finished in sixth place.
“We got what we expected out of Soren,” Bret Harte wrestling coach Damien Stephens said. “He’s a tough little fireplug, who has no stop and no give. He’s always moving forward and we can count on that from Soren all the time. As we went through the season, he just got in better shape and he has the mindset of never going backwards. When he’s doing that, he’s doing a lot of good things.”