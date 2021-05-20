Bullfrog hoopsters erase big deficit, but can't complete the comeback

With a minute to play in the third quarter, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs trailed Amador by 13 points and had only scored once in the second half. The Bullfrogs had yet to have any momentum and were trying to figure out any way to stay in the game.
And yet, miraculously, with 29 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Bret Harte had the ball with a chance to either tie or win the game. Unfortunately for the Bullfrogs, they were unable to score with the game on the line and ended up losing to Amador 44-40 on senior night Wednesday at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
“This was such a scrapfest on both sides,” Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett said. “We were just scratching and clawing to try to make a game out of it. It was kind of ugly and I’d like to see a game where it was more cohesive and precise with better offense, instead of just frantic play all over the place. We’ve had too many games like this.”
Amador scored the first seven points of the game before Bret Harte senior Luka Miro drained back-to-back shots from downtown. Sophomore Jaden Stritenberger later made a free throw to cut the deficit to 10-7 with 3:15 to play in the opening period, but Amador ended the quarter on a 7-0 run, which extended to a 9-0 run early in the second quarter and the Bullfrogs trailed 19-7.
“We were getting shots early, they just weren’t going down,” Barnett said.
Trailing by 12, Bret Harte got a basket from Miro and a corner 3-point basket from sophomore Griffin MacDonald. With a 19-12 lead, Amador again went on a 7-0 run for some extra breathing room. The Bullfrogs responded with a 6-0 run of their own, which included four points from MacDonald and a basket following a rebound from senior Kaden Palmer. Amador ended the first half with a 28-18 lead.
There was not much scoring by either team in the third quarter. Both Bret Harte and Amador scored five points, with the Bullfrogs getting a basket in the paint from senior Kieran Rymple and another 3-point basket from MacDonald. Heading into the final eight minutes, the Bullfrogs trailed by 10.
With one quarter left to play, Bret Harte’s offense woke up for the first time all game. After both teams traded baskets to begin the fourth period, Bret Harte went on a 9-0 run to cut Amador’s lead to just one with 4:33 to play. During the run, MacDonald scored after intercepting a pass, Stritenberger scored in the paint, three points were scored off of free throws and Stritenberger again scored in the paint to cap the run.
Amador pushed its lead to four with a shot from downtown, but the Bullfrogs responded with a coast-to-coast basket from MacDonald and a layup from Miro after a steal and with 2:28 left in the game, Bret Harte had tied everything up at 38-38.
While the Bullfrogs were able to tie the game, they were never able to take the lead. Stritenberger scored with 1:29 to play to bring the score to 41-40, but that would be the last basket Bret Harte got the rest of the evening.
With 29 seconds to play, Bret Harte had a chance to tie or take the lead and Barnett called a timeout to talk things over with his squad. With a roster that includes players from each grade, combined with the season being condensed into only a couple of weeks, Barnett didn’t have a long list of plays to pick from with the game on the line.
“With such a short season, we are limited,” Barnett said. “Hopefully next year when we get to league, we’ll have more things that our kids can run. In that situation, hopefully we’d be able to draw something up. And we had a plan; we got it to the middle and dropped the ball. We weren’t worried about winning it in that possession, we were just wanting to run a clean offense to get the best look that we could.”
Bret Harte had one final chance to tie the game with eight seconds and trailing by three. The Bullfrogs had an open shot from behind the arc but it didn’t fall.
MacDonald scored a game-high 16 points; Miro scored 11; Stritenberger added seven points; Rymple scored four; and Palmer scored two in the four-point loss.
Bret Harte will finish its season at 7 p.m., May 26 against the Argonaut Mustangs in Angels Camp.