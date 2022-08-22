Leadership is what pushes Bullfrogs in 2022 season

Mike Kelly stood off to the side of the pool and had a conversation with a Bret Harte student. During the chat, Bret Harte’s head water polo coach Kelly didn’t have to look at his players in the pool and direct them on what to do. In fact, while Kelly was talking, not only did the Bullfrogs run one drill, but they also switched to another without the instruction from their coach. And all of this took place on the first day of practice.
While many coaches would be shocked to see players taking over practice and not being told what to do, Kelly wasn’t surprised at all. In fact, with the returning players he’s got, he would have been taken back if things weren’t run that way.
“I’d like to think that coaching had a little bit to do with it, but I think that’s being a little overly optimistic,” Kelly said with a chuckle. “These are good boys who know how to take the reins. They guide the underclassmen and put drills together. They can run a structured workout even if I’m not here. We are starting strong, and we are only going to get better from here, so I’m very excited.”
In 2019, Kelly took over as Bret Harte’s head coach. He had some strong senior players, but what excited him the most was the group of freshmen who were on his roster. Kelly knew that if those players stuck with it, they’d be a force by their senior year, and now, Kelly is ready to see if his prediction was correct.
“This is the year that the freshmen that I raised from pups are seniors,” Kelly said. “These guys are good young men, good water polo players, good students, and they are going to carry this team. We’ve got four great senior players this year and they’ve already started mentoring the lower classmen.”
When it comes to the Mother Lode League, the Sonora Wildcats have been a step above everyone else for a number of years. But when it comes to second place, there has been a good battle between Bret Harte, Amador and Calaveras. But this season, two more teams are being added to the mix. Joining the MLL is Union Mine and El Dorado, which will give Bret Harte four more games to play.
“That’s huge,” Kelly said. “We’ve got 10 games now instead of six. These guys want to play, and they want to play as much as they possibly can. So, the fact that we’ve got four more games in the season is very exciting. I honestly don’t know much about those teams, but it doesn’t matter. Putting these young men in the water in a competitive atmosphere with new teams is what athletics is all about.”
In 2019, Bret Harte was one game away from making the playoffs. In 2021, the Bullfrogs were one game away from forcing a one-game playoff to see who the No. 2 seed in the MLL would be. Bret Harte has been knocking on the door to the playoffs the last couple of years and Kelly is hoping with his veteran leadership and youthful excitement that this is the year that door gets opened.
“That’s 100% motivation,” Kelly said. “There is no opponent that we face on our schedule this year that we aren’t confident that we can push very hard against.”
