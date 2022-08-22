 Skip to main content
Bret Harte Boys' Water Polo
Ready to perform

Leadership is what pushes Bullfrogs in 2022 season

Leadership is what pushes Bullfrogs in 2022 season
Mike Kelly stood off to the side of the pool and had a conversation with a Bret Harte student. During the chat, Bret Harte’s head water polo coach Kelly didn’t have to look at his players in the pool and direct them on what to do. In fact, while Kelly was talking, not only did the Bullfrogs run one drill, but they also switched to another without the instruction from their coach. And all of this took place on the first day of practice.

While many coaches would be shocked to see players taking over practice and not being told what to do, Kelly wasn’t surprised at all. In fact, with the returning players he’s got, he would have been taken back if things weren’t run that way.

