Coach grateful for return to field, relying on veteran players

Calaveras Enterprise Sports Editor Guy Dossi spoke with the new co-head coach of the Calaveras girls’ soccer team, Randy Scheidt. Scheidt, a former Calaveras JV head coach, will team up with Matt Simpson to lead Calaveras’ girls’ squad. Dossi and Scheidt spoke on March 3 and the two talked about what it takes to get the players ready in such a short amount of time, what’s expected of the older players, and what the excitement level on the team is like. Calaveras opens up at 4 p.m., Tuesday, March 9 against Sonora at Toyon Middle School.
Guy Dossi: How much goes into getting a team ready in such a short amount of time? What’s the first step you take with not much time before the season begins?
Randy Scheidt: I think what Matt (Simpson) and I decided is we are just going to knock the rust off the best we can and get out here and have live scrimmages. For an hour or more at each one of our practices, we are running live. We are going 10-on-10 and just trying to get the rust knocked off.
GD: Just watching practice, it seems like you have quite a few players out there. Between taking players from the JV team and what you already had on varsity, you must be pleased with the turnout.
RS: Absolutely. We are pleased with the turnout. We had two more show up today. We are going to take as many kids as we can and if we have enough uniforms, everybody is going to be suited up. We are really excited with the numbers we have coming out here.
GD: It’s nice to see a lot of returning faces out there. You mentioned that there are younger players on the team, so are you relying on the older players to step up and help guide those younger players?
RS: We are relying a ton on them. In a short amount of time, we are putting a lot of that on their shoulders to bring everybody up to speed. After being the JV coach the last few years and bringing JV girls up, they already know how our system runs and the junior and senior players are falling right into that. But we are definitely putting a lot of that on their shoulders to get the younger girls up and ready to go.
GD: This year you guys will play teams twice in a week. So, you’ll take on a team Tuesday at their place and then face the same team Thursday here at Toyon. Is that something that you’re OK with, or would you rather face a team and then wait a few weeks before the rematch?
RS: I’ve gotta say, because it is out of our control and it is in a short amount of time, I do like the back-to-back. I would like to face either Sonora or Summerville and see what they have and we can make our adjustments right away for the second game in that same week. I’m definitely looking forward to the back-to-back games.
GD: All coaches talk about how grateful they are to be back on the field and that’s a good thing. But you also play to win. So, with so much talent and many returning players, is a league title something you are focusing on?
RS: That’s a tough one to answer. Yeah, I definitely think with the returning ladies that we have and the skill that we have out here, we’d love to give it a shot. I do know that we are happy to be out here and happy to be playing the game.
GD: I know the season is still very young, but what’s the attitude of the players been like?
RS: It’s been fantastic. Everybody is making a commitment. They are excited to be out here and they are excited to be around their friends and back doing something not only in a sporting way, but a social manner. Everybody has been very positive.