Columbia volleyball captures its first win of the season

After dropping their first two matches of the 2021 season, the Columbia College Claim Jumper volleyball team got into the win column.
On Thursday night, the Claim Jumpers beat Alameda in three sets (25-21, 25-18 and 25-11) at Columbia’s Oak Pavilion. Previously, the Jumpers lost to Modesto (25-9, 25-9 and 25-7) and to Cosumnes River, also in three sets (25-15, 25-10, 25-18).
Against Alameda, Columbia’s Mary Montano had three kills, four aces and 12 digs; Elise Sturzenacker had one ace and one kill; Ashlynn Mason had three digs and two aces; Annabelle Germino recorded a team-high 22 kills, two aces and three digs; Shelby Crom had two kills and two digs; and Lisa Corpus had five aces and five digs. As a team, Columbia had 34 kills, 14 aces and 25 digs.
“We had an outstanding effort and win by these six players this afternoon,” Columbia head coach LaDeane Hansten said. “They are finding their rhythm and are learning to work together. I’m looking forward to a great season.”
In the loss to Modesto, Montano had two kills and six digs; Abigail Clark had one kill; Emma Collett had seven digs; and Germino had one kill and two digs. Against Cosumnes River, Montano had three kills, one ace and seven digs; Clark had a team-high six kills and two digs; and Germino had two kills and four digs.
Columbia (1-2, 0-0 Central Valley Conference), will play both Mendocino and Marin on Saturday and then will begin conference play Sept. 15 on the road against Porterville.