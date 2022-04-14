Bullfrog swimming hosts Amador, Argonaut in final meet before MLL championship

The final swimming tune up before the Mother Lode League championship meet for the Bret Harte Bullfrogs took place on Wednesday afternoon in Angels Camp. The Bullfrogs hosted Amador and Argonaut in a tri-meet.
Bret Harte’s boys’ team beat Argonaut—who only had one swimmer—91-9 and then lost to Amador 93-54. As for the girls’ team, the Bullfrogs beat Argonaut—who had just two swimmers—67-20 and lost to Amador 82-47.
Like Argonaut, Bret Harte lacked swimmers. With 27 on the roster, only a combined 12 Bullfrogs were able to compete. A combination of swimmers being out of town due to spring break and recent illness, only a handful of Bret Harte swimmers entered the water.
“It’s a lot easier because I try to just put one swimmer in every event,” Bret Harte head coach Katlyn Rugo said about trying to manage her team with only a few swimmers able to compete. “But what makes it harder is getting emails all day saying, ‘I’m sick; I’m not coming,’ all the way up until 3:45 right before we are supposed to start. That made it more difficult.”
With the Mother Lode League championship meet right around the corner, Rugo would have liked to have her full squad in the water not only against Amador and Argonaut, but at practice. She’ll have to adjust the way her squad practices heading into the biggest meet of the season.
“Ideally, they would have been swimming a whole lot this week and tapering off next week into league,” Rugo said. “But with spring break and now with a lot of our swimmers sick, I think we’ll spend next week just fine tuning some starts and turns and things like that and not worry too much.”
The Mother Lode League championship meet was originally scheduled to take place at Sonora. However, because of a late change, the event will now take place at 11 a.m. on April 22 in Angels Camp. This will be the second year in a row that Bret Harte has hosted the league championship and after having done it once, Rugo feels more comfortable running such a big extravaganza.
“I think it’s going to be a lot easier this year, especially for the swimmers because they know more about what the meets are supposed to be like,” Rugo said. “There are less questions for me and I can just focus more on just running the meet.”
Girls: Bret Harte 67, Argonaut 20; Amador 82, Bret Harte 47
Argonaut had just two swimmers and competed in three races, which were the 200-yard freestyle, the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Bret Harte junior Jasmine Zausch placed second in 3:02.46, while Argonaut’s Olivia Girton placed first (2:42.92). In the 50-yard freestyle, Bret Harte sophomore Kaylee Kautz placed first (30.68) and Argonaut’s Elly Kling placed second (34.90). And in the 100-yard freestyle, Argonaut’s Girton placed first (1:09.65) and Kling placed second (1:19.47), while Bret Harte’s Zausch placed third (1:23.81).
Bret Harte won the rest of the races with no competition from Argonaut. Bret Harte’s De la Rosa Rodriguez finished the 200-yard individual medley in 3:14.40. Clare Buteau finished the 100-yard butterfly in 1:54.84. Freshman Allison Pry finished the 500-yard freestyle in 8:03.59. Buteau, De la Rosa Rodriguez, Kautz and Pry finished the 200-yard relay in 2:24.71. Kautz placed first in the 100-yard backstroke (1:34.42) and Buteau placed second (1:41.31). And in the 100-yard breaststroke, De la Rosa Rodriguez placed first (1:38.74) and Pry placed second (1:55.49).
Against Amador, the Bret Harte times were the same as against Argonaut. With that, the Bullfrogs placed second against Amador in the 200-yard medley relay; second in the 200-yard freestyle; first in the 200-yard individual medley; second in the 50-yard freestyle; second in the 100-yard butterfly; third in the 100-yard freestyle; second in the 500-yard freestyle; second in the 200-yard relay; first and third in the 100-yard backstroke; and third and fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Boys: Bret Harte 91, Argonaut 9; Amador 93, Bret Harte 54
Argonaut had only one swimmer and he competed in the 200-yard freestyle and 50-yard freestyle. In the 200-yard freestyle, Argonaut’s Brian Fox placed first (2:27.40) and Bret Harte’s Mason Johnson placed second (3:06.38). And in the 50-yard freestyle, Bret Harte’s lone senior Noah Cardiel placed first (26.15), followed by Zachary Perry (27.34), Argonaut’s Fox (28.49) and Bret Harte’s Jesus Moncada (33.48).
The rest of the races Bret Harte won, as Argonaut did not have any swimmers competing. In the 200-yard medley relay, the team of Alex Tudbury, Perry, Cardiel and Airein Gish finished in 2:00.57. Moncada finished the 200-yard individual medley in 3:19.09. Ezra Miller finished the 100-yard butterfly in 1:24.08. Cardiel placed first in the 100-yard freestyle (1:01.41) and Tudbury placed second (1:01.82). Gish finished the 500-yard freestyle in 6:42.71. The team of Miller, Johnson, Moncada and Gish finished the 200-yard relay in 2:10.88. Tudbury placed first in the 100-yard backstroke (1:11.10), followed by Gish (1:20.88) and Miller (1:30.27). Perry placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:26.18) and Johnson was second (1:37.29). And in the 400-yard relay, Cardiel, Perry, Tudbury and Miller finished in 4:19.66.
And just like with the girls, the Bullfrog times were the same against Amador as they were with Argonaut. Bret Harte placed second in the 200-yard medley relay; third in the 200-yard freestyle; second in the 200-yard individual medley; first, third and fifth in the 50-yard freestyle; second in the 100-yard butterfly; second and third in the 100-yard freestyle; third in the 500-yard freestyle; second in the 200-yard relay; second, fourth and fifth in the 100-yard backstroke; third and fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke; and second in the 400-yard relay.