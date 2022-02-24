Bullfrogs advance to section championship game for the first time since 2004

The Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team hopes to be the queens of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division V playoffs. And in order to be crowned as the best around, the potential queens will have to win in the home of the Kings.
No. 2 Bret Harte knocked off No. 3 Woodland Christian 57-36 in the semifinals of the division V playoffs Wednesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. Now, all that’s standing in front of the Bullfrogs and capturing their first blue banner since 1981 is No. 1 Bear River. Bret Harte and Bear River will battle for the division V championship at Golden 1 Arena, the home of the Sacramento Kings.
“I’m just proud of our girls and they deserve it,” Bret Harte’s first-year head coach Billy Reid said. “They’ve worked really hard. I know I can’t make everybody happy, but everybody should be happy with what we have accomplished. I’m happy for the girls, the school, the community and Bret Harte basketball. It’s wonderful.”
Bret Harte junior Aariah Fox echoed Reid’s feelings, saying, “I couldn’t be more proud of our entire team and coaches. This is an incredible opportunity that we are all so excited for. We are going into Saturday with a super positive mindset and a lot of energy. I'm 100% stoked for this program and how far our team is going.”
Bret Harte started hot against Woodland Christian and never looked back. The Bullfrogs outscored Woodland Christian 21-3 in the first quarter. Sophomore Chase Silva and senior Jaycee Davey each scored six points in the opening eight minutes, while Fox added three points and the junior duo of Ashlin Arias and CJ DesBouillons both scored two points apiece.
In the second quarter, the Bullfrogs scored eight points and Arias led the way with four, while Silva and senior Ally Stoy each scored one field goal. At halftime, Bret Harte led 29-13.
The Bullfrogs put the game away in the third quarter. Silva was unstoppable in the paint, as the sophomore scored eight points. Fox added four points, Davey drained a 3-point basket and Stoy scored two points in a 17-point third quarter. Heading into the fourth, the Bullfrogs had a comfortable 46-21 lead. Bret Harte finished the game by scoring 11 points, with Arias leading the charge with five, Silva was close behind with four and Fox added two points from the free throw line.
Silva scored a game-high 20 points; Arias scored 11 points; Davey and Fox each finished the night with nine points; Stoy scored six points; and DesBouillons scored two in the win.
Up next for Bret Harte is Bear River, who will enter the section championship game with an overall record of 22-2 after beating No. 4 John Adams Academy 57-21 Wednesday night. Even though the Bullfrogs are taking on the No. 1 team in the division, Reid doesn’t feel that his squad believes they are the underdogs.
“They are ready,” Reid said. “Our girls are battle tested. We’ve played St. Mary’s and played against Calaveras and Argonaut twice. Those games are the games that got us ready. We’ve seen everything and once again, we still haven’t peaked yet and that’s a good thing.”
Reid knows what it’s like to play in an NBA arena from his time as a professional basketball player with the Golden State Warriors. He knows that his players may need some time to get over the shock of playing in a 17,000-seat arena, but Reid feels that once the whistle is blown, his players will have no problem getting right back into basketball mode.
“That’s to be expected a little bit,” Reid said about the shock of playing in the home of the Kings. “But once they get out there and they make that first pass, they are going to realize that that court is the same size as the one at Bret Harte. I’m going to walk them through it and let them realize that it’s the same measurements as the court at our place. It’s just in a big arena in a bigger setting. I just want them to enjoy it because they deserve it.”
And when it comes to being ready to play at Golden 1 Center, Fox cannot wait to step onto the NBA hardwood and battle for a blue banner.
“I think our team is going to thrive in a gym like that,” Fox said. “It hopefully will pump us up and we are all going to push ourselves so hard because of how rare this opportunity is and how much we want it.”
A section championship victory would truly take the Bret Harte basketball program from the outhouse to the penthouse. And while Reid would love nothing more than to see his team capture one more victory, he cannot be any happier with the effort and dedication they have given him this season.
“I’m just so proud of them,” Reid said. “I’m even getting a little emotional right now. They’ve tried their hardest and they are battle tested.”
Bret Harte will take on Bear River at 10 a.m., Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.