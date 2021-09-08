Bears pose no threat to Calaveras in volleyball clash

If there’s one thing that COVID-19 has taught everyone involved in the sports world, it’s that nothing is set in stone and that games and locations can be changed, or canceled at a moment's notice.
Calaveras was scheduled to play the Summerville Bears on Tuesday evening in Tuolumne, have a day off and then host the Sonora Wildcats Thursday in San Andreas. Yet because of COVID-19 issues surrounding Summerville High School, not only was Tuesday’s road game moved to Wednesday, but the location was also changed to San Andreas.
Even with the change of date and location, Calaveras had no problem keeping its undefeated record alive and collecting a second Mother Lode League win by beating the Bears in three sets. Calaveras won 25-9, 25-9 and 25-13 Wednesday evening at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
“It is nice to not have to take that long drive to Summerville and give the girls a little bit of a rest,” Calaveras’ first-year head coach Rebecca Conley said following the 3-0 victory. “But, it’s going to be tough moving forward with the match being moved because we have Summerville today, Sonora on Thursday and then a long tournament on Friday and Saturday in Merced. It would have been better if we could have played Tuesday, but I know they can push through it.”
Playing matches on back-to-back nights is nothing new to the Calaveras players. Calaveras opened its season playing three matches in as many nights and won all three.
“Because of what we did last week, we are prepared to play back-to-back games,” senior Sierra Lowry said. “We are prepared and I like the chemistry of the team and I think we’ll play really well against Sonora.”
In the win over Summerville, Calaveras wasn’t ever truly challenged. And while the night did not have much drama or suspense, Lowry knows that won’t be the case when the Wildcats make their way from Sonora.
“I think it was good to have kind of a relaxing game before we play Sonora, because Sonora is a really, really tough team,” Lowry said. “But, I also wish we had a little more competition to prepare and get us ready for tomorrow. But it was nice to have a little bit of a relaxing game.”
Calaveras jumped out to an early lead in the first set and got its first bit of separation with back-to-back serving aces from senior Kara Auld. With a 13-7 lead, Calaveras went on a 9-1 run with kills from Maya Miller and senior Sydney Remus, along with aces from the junior duo of Laney Koepp and Kyra Saiers and senior Alexis Stanfill. Calaveras took the opening set 25-9.
Calaveras opened the second set with a 4-0 run, which was helped with a kill from Saiers, two blocks by Auld and a kill from Remus. The Bears cut Calaveras’ lead to 7-4, but the home squad exploded and went on an 11-0 run. During the run, Calaveras got three kills from senior Madison Clark, two kills from Lowry and one serving ace from Remus. Calaveras had no problem taking the second set 25-9.
The third set featured Koepp getting to the service line and not moving for a long, long time. After Calaveras got a kill from Remus, an ace from Saiers and a kill from junior Brooke Nordahl, Calaveras had a 3-0 lead. But Summerville, for the only time all night, put pressure on Calaveras and took a 6-4 advantage. Calaveras cut the lead to 6-5 after a Summerville attack went out of bounds and that’s when Koepp stepped up to the line.
Koepp served 16 times in a row, as a part of Calaveras’ 17-0 run. During that stretch, the junior recorded four aces, while Lowry and Clark each recorded kills. After the run ended, Calaveras led 21-7. Junior Jordynn Peterson scored the final point of the night and Calaveras took the third set 25-13.
Stanfill finished the night with two aces and three digs; Bailie Clark had two kills; Nordahl had one kill; Cassidy Black had two digs; Peterson had two kills; Auld had two aces, one kill and two blocks; Saiers had two aces, one kill and three digs; Koepp was 26 for 28 serving with seven aces and had six digs; Madison Clark had one ace, six kills, one block and five digs; Miller had three kills; Lowery had six kills and one block; and Remus was 13 for 13 serving with two aces and had five kills and two digs. As a team, Calaveras had 27 kills, four blocks, 21 digs and went 67 for 72 serving with 16 aces.
Calaveras (4-0, 2-0 MLL) will have to have another strong performance if it hopes to walk off the floor Thursday night as the only Mother Lode League team without a league loss, as it takes on Sonora (2-1, 2-0 MLL), at 6 p.m. in San Andreas.
“We’ve been discussing since our Lodi match that Sonora was our next game to focus on,” Conley said. “They know it’s going to be tough and we talked about coming out with heart and fighting from the very beginning and it’s not going to be easy. We’ve been working at practice on our stamina and fighting to get through that fifth set and staying strong until the very end and fighting the whole game.”
Junior varsity
Calaveras’ JV team beat Summerville in three sets Wednesday afternoon in San Andreas.