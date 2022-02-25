In a must-win game, Columbia knocks off Merced to secure a top playoff spot

There was a time when the Columbia College basketball team was the only undefeated squad in California. The Claim Jumpers began the season with 16 wins in a row. But since then, Columbia fell back to earth and went 6-5.
But even with an overall record of 22-5, the Jumpers were in jeopardy of not making the playoffs if they lost their final game of the season to Merced, who was the team that was the first to knock off Columbia back in January.
Because of the Central Valley Conference (CVC) bylaws, head-to-head matchups are a determining factor for playoff seedings. Merced will not be a playoff team. However, if Merced were to beat Columbia twice, the Blue Devils would own the head-to-head record, thus eliminating the Jumpers from playoff contention. Or a simpler way of looking at it is: If Merced can’t go to the playoffs, neither can Columbia.
“You don’t want your mind to go there, but it does, and you start thinking that we could be 22-6 and be the only 22-6 team in the history of the state not to get in,” Columbia head coach Rob Hoyt said. “I don’t want that title. That would have been a really bad way to go out.”
Heading into Thursday's regular season finale, a Columbia win would make the Jumpers a top-5 playoff team in Northern California. A loss would be the last game they’d play. Columbia was 30 seconds away from having the season come to a crashing end, but clutch baskets in the final seconds helped give the Jumpers a 73-71 win over Merced at Oak Pavilion.
With the win, the Jumpers will most likely be a fourth or fifth seed when the playoffs begin and will host a game on their home court. The win over Merced also allows Hoyt to talk with the CVC about changing the criteria as to what the determining factors should be when it comes to selecting playoff teams.
“The system is flawed and there’s no perfect system, but it’s clearly flawed when one game can determine a team from being a top-5 team in Northern California, or not even being in the field. That’s not right; that’s wrong,” Hoyt said. “The first goal of fielding a tournament is to get the best teams in it, we clearly aren’t doing that. It should be addressed or readdressed and hopefully I can bring it up now and it doesn’t sound like sour grapes because we are in it (the playoffs) and it’s still a problem.”
Even though Merced is not a playoff team, the Jumpers know first-hand how dangerous of a team the Blue Devils can be. Columbia lost to Merced in overtime in the first meeting between the two squads. But that game was on the road. Hoyt felt much more confident playing Merced at Oak Pavilion with so much on the line.
“It’s really hard to beat someone twice, especially if you beat someone at home and the second game is on the road,” Hoyt said. “We haven’t lost at home yet this year, so if we played them on the road first, obviously we feel a lot better playing them here.”
Columbia (23-5, 9-5 CVC) is a different team than what Merced saw the first time the two squads met. In that matchup, the Jumpers ran a different style of offense, a different style of defense and had two of the top players in the conference still in uniform. Now, the Jumpers have changed the way they play and are learning how to win without Deshawn Bartley and Tahj Malik-Campbell, who were both dismissed from the team a few weeks ago.
In the first half, Merced native and Columbia sophomore Marcus McCutchen carried the Jumpers offensively. McCutchen scored 13 points in the opening 20 minutes. Columbia also got 3-point baskets from Jon Mayben, Caleb Chiang, Mitch Prevost and Aurrion Harris and at halftime, the Jumpers had a 33-30 lead.
In the second half, neither team could get any major separation from the other. McCutchen stayed hot and scored 12 points in the half, while sophomore Noel Alexander also scored 12 and Chiang added eight points. Merced led 71-69 with 26 seconds to play, but Harris scored an and-1 basket and added the free throw to put Columbia ahead by one. The Jumpers got one more free throw with only seconds left and a desperation 3-point attempt by Merced was off the mark and the Jumpers escaped with the two-point win.
“If it’s a close game, obviously there’s luck involved,” Hoyt said. “Any time it comes down to the wire like that, you can always pick a handful of possessions that could have been the opposite call, or the opposite result and the game could have gone down a different path. Luck was part of it, but it’s also knowing how to put yourself in a position to make a play. Sometimes you can create your own luck.”
McCutchen scored a game-high 25 points; Alexander finished with 12 points; Chiang scored 11; Harris had eight points; Prevost and Isaiah Jones each scored six points; and Mayben finished the night with five points.
Columbia will find out on Sunday what seed it will be and who it will face. The only thing that Hoyt knows is that the Jumpers will play on March 3 at home with a 7 p.m. tip-off. This will be Columbia’s fourth trip to the playoffs in a row and fifth in the last six years.
“At the beginning of the year, reaching the playoffs was an expectation,” Hoyt said. “Things happened this year and expectations and goals changed based on circumstances. But it wasn’t until 48 hours ago that I realized that we might not get in. I thought we were in after we beat Coalinga. It’s exciting to be back in the playoffs and no matter who we play, we are going to be the underdogs and that’s where I want to be. I don’t want to be the favorite.”