MAKING HISTORY: Bullfrogs capture the CIF State D5 NorCal championship by knocking off No. 1 Fall River
Buy Now

Bret Harte's Kadyn Rolleri had five points, six rebounds, three steals and six assists. 

McARTHUR – As the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team walked out of the Fall River gym, a heavy snow covered the ground. The Bullfrogs shivered and hid under sweatshirts and blankets as they made their way to their transportation to make the over 300-mile trip back to Angels Camp.

When the Bullfrogs left Fall River High School with the snow falling and temperatures dipping into the low 30s, they had one extra item with them that did not make the initial trip up to McArthur.

MAKING HISTORY: Bullfrogs capture the CIF State D5 NorCal championship by knocking off No. 1 Fall River
Buy Now

Bret Harte freshman Maddie Kane made five 3-pointers against Fall River. 
MAKING HISTORY: Bullfrogs capture the CIF State D5 NorCal championship by knocking off No. 1 Fall River
Buy Now

Bret Harte junior Makenna Tutthill had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. 
MAKING HISTORY: Bullfrogs capture the CIF State D5 NorCal championship by knocking off No. 1 Fall River
Buy Now

All nine of Ashlin Arias' points came from 3-point land. 
MAKING HISTORY: Bullfrogs capture the CIF State D5 NorCal championship by knocking off No. 1 Fall River
Buy Now

Bret Harte senior Kadyn Rolleri attempts a 3-point basket. 
MAKING HISTORY: Bullfrogs capture the CIF State D5 NorCal championship by knocking off No. 1 Fall River
Buy Now

Makenna Tutthill cheers from the Bret Harte bench in the second half. 
MAKING HISTORY: Bullfrogs capture the CIF State D5 NorCal championship by knocking off No. 1 Fall River
Buy Now

Bret Harte freshman Maddie Kane scored a game-high 20 points. 
MAKING HISTORY: Bullfrogs capture the CIF State D5 NorCal championship by knocking off No. 1 Fall River
Buy Now

Bret Harte senior Aariah Fox drives to the paint in the second half. 
MAKING HISTORY: Bullfrogs capture the CIF State D5 NorCal championship by knocking off No. 1 Fall River
Buy Now

Bret Harte head coach Jeff Eltringham celebrates as the clock hits zero. 
MAKING HISTORY: Bullfrogs capture the CIF State D5 NorCal championship by knocking off No. 1 Fall River
Buy Now

The 2022-23 CIF State Division V NorCal Champion Bret Harte Bullfrogs. 
8
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.