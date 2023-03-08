MAKING HISTORY: Bullfrogs capture the CIF State D5 NorCal championship by knocking off No. 1 Fall River

McARTHUR – As the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team walked out of the Fall River gym, a heavy snow covered the ground. The Bullfrogs shivered and hid under sweatshirts and blankets as they made their way to their transportation to make the over 300-mile trip back to Angels Camp.
When the Bullfrogs left Fall River High School with the snow falling and temperatures dipping into the low 30s, they had one extra item with them that did not make the initial trip up to McArthur.
That item is the 2022-23 CIF State Division V Northern Regional Championship plaque. With Bret Harte’s 58-47 victory over Fall River on Tuesday evening, the Bullfrogs became the first Bret Harte basketball team to win the CIF NorCal title.
“It’s honestly unbelievable,” an elated Bret Harte senior Aariah Fox said from the locker room following the NorCal championship victory. “I would have never even thought a couple of months ago that we’d be at this point and still playing basketball. Our perseverance and our heart and love for the game is so out of this world.”
The Bullfrogs left Angels Camp around 8:15 a.m. for their 6 p.m. clash with the Fall River Bulldogs. This was the first time that Bret Harte played in an opponent's gym since losing to Calaveras on Feb. 3 in San Andreas. Since then, the Bullfrogs have played six home games and one game at a neutral site.
With a trip to the state championship game on the line, the Fall River crowd let the Bullfrogs know early on that they were going to do whatever they could to make an impact with loud cheers and chants. Bret Harte senior Kadyn Rolleri wasn’t fazed by playing in an opponent's gym for the first time in over a month.
“I feel like our team plays better in this type of environment,” Rolleri said. “When we hear the other student section chanting for their team, it makes us want to show them what’s up. It’s kind of like rivalry week (against Calaveras) where we get more motivated to play better.”
Bret Harte entered the night as the No. 3 seed and had to have a hot start against the No. 1 Bulldogs. After Fall River scored to begin the game, Bret Harte junior Chase Silva scored in the paint and freshman Maddie Kane hit a 3-point basket, which turned out to be a theme for the youngest Bullfrog on the court.
The Bulldogs went on a 7-0 run to go ahead 9-5 but Silva got Bret Harte back on track with a corner 3-point basket. Bret Harte got a free throw from Rolleri and junior Makenna Tutthill scored at the buzzer to end the opening quarter. At the conclusion of the first eight minutes of play, Bret Harte trailed 12-11.
The game drastically changed in the second quarter, as the Bullfrogs outscored Fall River 21-8. Bret Harte began the quarter on a 7-1 run with four points from Tutthill and a 3-point basket from senior Ashlin Arias. Following a Bulldog basket to cut the deficit to three, Kane made two free throws and then scored on a layup after Rolleri recorded a steal. Rolleri capped Bret Harte’s 7-0 run with a basket from downtown and with 2:40 to play in the half, the Bullfrogs led 25-15.
In the final two minutes of the second quarter, Kane scored all seven of Bret Harte’s points, which included making two more 3-point baskets. The Bullfrogs went into the locker room at halftime with a solid 32-20 lead.
“We started to drive and kick and hit some shots,” Bret Harte head coach Jeff Eltringham said about the difference offensively between the first and second quarter. “Our defense was good, and we started to get active, and we were rebounding. We also got out and were able to beat their press, which I knew was a huge deal. But we started to hit some shots and when you have that perimeter play, then the middle will start to open up.”
Bret Harte began the third quarter with points in the paint from Tutthill with an assist from Fox to push the lead to 14. After the Tutthill bucket, Fall River went on an 8-0 run to bring the home squad to within six points with 4:30 to play in the quarter.
“I was a little nervous, but I knew that we could still pull it off because everybody was working together as a team,” Kane said about seeing the 14-point lead dwindle down to six.
“Bret Harte responded by going on a 9-0 run, which was started with a basket following a rebound by Fox and was highlighted by another 3-point basket from Arias. Fox added three points with a basket and a free throw and Rolleri made a shot from the charity stripe to put Bret Harte up 43-28. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Bullfrogs led 43-30.”
Any hopes that Fall River had of making a comeback were dashed within the first 45 seconds of the fourth quarter. Kane and Arias hit back-to-back 3-point baskets to put the Bullfrogs up by 19. Tutthill scored Bret Harte’s next six points with strong play in the paint and clutch jumpers near the elbow. Tutthill scored six of her 14 points in the fourth quarter.
“It’s awesome that at this point of the season that she’s reaching her potential,” Fox said about Tutthill, who recorded a double-double for the second game in a row. “It was also really helpful that with her size and her strength that she could go in there and get boards and that really helped us tonight. We couldn't have won without her.”
Bret Harte got three more points in the game and that came from Kane with her fifth trey of the night and once the clock hit zero, the Bullfrogs celebrated their 11-point victory and first NorCal championship in Bret Harte basketball history.
“They just keep getting better and better and they want to come and play and practice,” Eltringham said. “This group is also really calm, and I like their calmness. Some people say, ‘Oh, I don’t like that they are so laid back,’ but they’re always ready when it’s time to play. You just have to let them do their thing and they’ll come out and play.”
Kane scored a game-high 20 points and had one rebound, two steals and two assists; Tutthill had 14 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal; Arias scored nine with five rebounds and two steals; Fox had five points, 12 boards, one steal, one block and four assists; Rolleri had five points, six rebounds, three steals and six assists; Silva had five points, four rebounds, one steal and one assist; and junior Sophie Bouma had three rebounds and two assists.
Although there is still one huge game left to play, Rolleri wanted to relish the victory as much as possible as she and her fellow senior teammate Mackenzie Carroll both missed out on the playoff run last year with season-ending injuries. Rolleri knows how much both she and Carroll are enjoying this amazing state playoff run.
“It means a lot to both of us,” Rolleri said. “I remember sitting on the sidelines with Mac last year and we were both supporting our team and we were cheering them on and we were so excited for them, but deep down there was a big place in our heart where we wished we were on the court with them. So, to go even further than we did last year is honestly heartwarming because everyone is giving their all on the court and I get to be a part of that too, not just on the sidelines.”
Bret Harte has one more game to play and that will be for the CIF State Division V championship. The team standing in front of the Bullfrogs and the state title is Marina, from Huntington Beach. The Vikings were the No. 8 seed in the Southern brackets and won the SoCal championship with a 51-43 win over No. 2 San Pedro.
The Bullfrogs and Vikings will clash for the D5 championship at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
“I have no words, honestly, I’m speechless,” Fox said about playing for the state championship. “It’s great and I don't know what to say other than we kind of deserve this. We deserve to get to this point with all of our hard work and love for the game. I’m just glad that we are at this point and that we get to go and make a statement on Saturday. It’s just so amazing to me that this is my senior year basketball season.”
Rolleri added, “For as much as we’ve gone through, we do deserve this. We’ve had torn ACLs and broken bones and hurt players and have been constantly battling. I feel like as hard as we’ve worked and as much effort as we give, we deserve this.”