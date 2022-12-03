Red Hawks record a win, loss and tie while participating in the Argonaut Tournament
The Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team took part in the Argonaut Varsity Soccer Tournament on Friday and Saturday and walked away with one loss, one win and one tie.

On Friday, the Red Hawks took on Grace Davis and Livingston and both of those games were played at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. On Saturday, Calaveras traveled to Jackson to take on Wheatland in the rain at Argonaut High School.

