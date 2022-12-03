Red Hawks record a win, loss and tie while participating in the Argonaut Tournament

The Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team took part in the Argonaut Varsity Soccer Tournament on Friday and Saturday and walked away with one loss, one win and one tie.
On Friday, the Red Hawks took on Grace Davis and Livingston and both of those games were played at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. On Saturday, Calaveras traveled to Jackson to take on Wheatland in the rain at Argonaut High School.
In the first game of the tournament, Calaveras lost to Grace Davis 5-0. The Red Hawks trailed 2-0 at halftime and got outscored 3-0 in the second half.
In the second game of the day, the Red Hawks rebounded with a 1-1 tie against Livingston. Midway through the first half, Calaveras junior Giavana Minatre worked her way through the Livingston defense and found the back of the net to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead. Livingston tied the game in the second half on a direct kick.
“The team played much better,” Calaveras head coach Matt Simpson said about the tie with Livingston. “We were aggressive with good touches and passing, good ball movement and the communication was great.”
On Saturday, Calaveras beat Wheatland 3-0 on a cold and rainy afternoon. Nearly 15 minutes into the game, Minatre broke through the back line and beat the goalie on a 1-on-1 attempt for the first goal of the game. About 10 minutes after the Minatre goal, Calaveras sophomore Makayla Turner was fouled as she drove into the penalty box and Minatre scored her team-high fourth goal of the year as she converted the penalty kick to give Calaveras a 2-0 advantage. And midway through the second half, junior Daniela Meza scored on a 15-yard shot for Calaveras’ third goal of the afternoon.
“It was a team effort to hold Wheatland scoreless all game long,” Simpson said. “All the girls made valuable contributions to today's win. It was great to see them not give up and continue to build and progress off the previous games.”
Calaveras’ next three games will all be played at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. The Red Hawks will host Linden (Dec. 6), Stagg (Dec. 8) and Union Mine (Dec. 13).
