’95 Bullfrogs only wrestling crew to pin famed blue banner

Since the beginning of high school wrestling in the Mother Lode League, Bret Harte and Calaveras have been the top programs. Since 1969, either Bret Harte or Calaveras has finished as league champions (non-tournament champions) 45 times. Calaveras has a league-best 27 titles, with Bret Harte in second with 18.
The biggest difference between Calaveras and Bret Harte has been postseason production. Calaveras has blue section championship banners stretching from nearly one end of Mike Flock Gymnasium to the other, while Bret Harte only has one.
But that one section championship victory came in 1995, which happened to be a year where Bret Harte and Calaveras’ mat rivalry was as strong as ever. The Bullfrogs entered the 1995 season as back-to-back league champions. However, in both 1993 and 1994, Bret Harte was unable to reach the championship round at the section tournament.
Heading into the season, head coach Jan Schulz knew he had a stacked roster and that once again, the league title would most likely come down to his squad or Calaveras.
“We had a great team,” Schulz said. “We were loaded in every weight class, as was Calaveras.”
One wrestler who was looking to make an impact was junior Josh Adams. He was coming off a sophomore year where he finished the season on the varsity roster, but he was hoping to take that next step forward. And it was the mentorship of Schulz that helped push Adams in 1995.
“With coach Schulz, the goal always seemed to be to give your best effort, one point, one match, one day at a time,” said Adams, who now teaches college and career readiness and coaches wrestling at Clovis East High School. “Coach brought a lot of joy to the program. Somewhere during that season I’m sure it became apparent to him that it was a pretty special group. He smiled a lot when we won.”
Bret Harte began the season with 45 wrestlers, including returning league champions Jeff Marez, Seth Cowan and Jason Hatchett, along with Jade Kewish, A.C. Barnes, Matt Aschwaden, Cody Grimes and Eddie and Ismael Ramirez. The wins came early and often. Bret Harte dominated Lincoln 53-14 and got seven pins in the process. Andy Reece (103 pounds), Ismael Ramirez (119), Aschwaden (130), Eddie Ramirez (140), Brent Easton (145), Barnes (152) and Hatchett (171) all got pins.
Bret Harte had a strong showing at the Dixon Dual Meet Championship, where the Bullfrogs left with the overall victory. Over the two-day competition, the Bullfrogs won 103 matches and lost only 27. Eddie Ramirez, Adams, Hatchett and Cowan all went undefeated.
Bret Harte’s quest to capture its third consecutive league title began with a 62-9 thrashing of the Summerville Bears, which pushed its overall record to 13-0. The wins continued to roll with a 51-15 victory over Amador. As Bret Harte cruised through the rest of the Mother Lode League, with wins over Argonaut and Linden, it was Calaveras who was circled on the calendar. Wrestlers and fans from both sides knew how big the match was.
“I remember (Calaveras head coach) Vince (Bicocca) and I meeting the ref in 1995 and asking for a delayed start to the match because the line to get in the gym was so long,” Schulz said. “Our dual matches over the years were considered one of the top matches of the year for wrestling for the entire section. They only scheduled the highest ranked refs for our matches.”
With Bret Harte’s gym packed with fans, the Bullfrogs knocked off Calaveras 31-19. Picking up victories for Bret Harte was Reese, Cody Grimes, Aschwaden, Zack Van Zandt, Eddie Ramirez, Easton, Marez, Hatchett and Josh Nixon. Looking back, Adams felt that the makeup of Bret Harte’s wrestling squad matched that of the school and the community.
“There was a blue-collar work ethic in the room and in the program,” Adams said.
After beating all their Mother Lode League opponents, Bret Harte shifted its focus to the section championship. The Bullfrogs first knocked off Colfax 51-12 and then took care of defending section champ Escalon 42-21. With a trip to the finals booked, Bret Harte had to take on a familiar foe: Calaveras.
While the Bullfrogs had never wrestled for a section title before, this was Calaveras’ fourth time going for the blue banner.
“We were sure we’d wrestle Hughson in the finals, as they were the small school team to beat, and a perennial powerhouse, even at the state level,” Adams said. “But ironically, with their experience and great coaching staff, they kept their best wrestler out of their line-up too long (beyond his eligible weight class) and he wasn’t able to wrestle against Calaveras and that ended up costing them the match. Once we knew we had Calaveras in the finals, it was a forgone conclusion. As everyone knows, that match brings an intensity and nastiness that looks more like ‘Gangs of New York,’ than a wrestling match.”
With the section championship on the line, Bret Harte defeated its league and county rival 29-27. The Bullfrogs could finally call themselves CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III champions. After going 5-0 in league duals and winning the section championship, all Bret Harte had left to accomplish was winning the league tournament. All the Bullfrogs had to do was not lose by 20 points.
Calaveras saved its best for last and beat Bret Harte 189-165.5, which awarded Calaveras the league tournament and league championship. Bret Harte’s streak of league titles ended at two.
“It was a disappointment to not be league champs, but that is what it is,” Schulz said. “When we defeated Calaveras for the section championship, it felt great.”
Since winning the section championship in 1995, Bret Harte wrestled for the title four more times – including the following two years and in 2003 against Calaveras – and lost them all. Bret Harte has produced countless standout wrestlers, and although the program has fallen on hard times, it’s currently in the process of rejuvenation. Until another squad can add a second blue banner to the walls inside Bret Harte’s gym, the 1995 squad will continue to be unlike any other.
“I didn’t grasp how special it was at the time, but I remember looking up on the gym wall at the banners won in other sports, and was excited to be among rare company,” Adams said. “I was a late bloomer really, and that junior season is where I turned the corner. I was extremely fortunate to be part of a great team, wonderful partners in the room, and to have really amazing coaches. That year started me on a lifelong path with wrestling that I’m still living today, as a coach giving back to the sport.”
Schulz was inducted into the Bret Harte High School Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019.