Bullfrogs have a historic night at Mother Lode League championship track meet

Striving for perfection in any sport is typically an unreachable goal. However, it’s the overwhelming desire to reach that goal that keeps athletes and coaches motivated.
But when it comes to the Bret Harte High School track and field program, perfection is no longer something that is unattainable. As the final runners crossed the finish line Thursday night at Bret Harte’s Dorroh Field, the Mother Lode League track and field season officially came to an end. And for Bret Harte, the season ended with all four of its team teams—boys and girls JV and varsity—without a loss to its record.
The Bret Harte track and field program went the entire season without suffering a league defeat and clinched a 40-0 perfect season.
“It’s huge for the program,” Bret Harte head coach Jon Byrnes said. “I love working with these kids. To have 64 kids on the roster religiously here at practice working hard every day is amazing. They step up every time I ask, and I couldn’t be happier for this team. They are the greatest total team in Bret Harte school history at 40-0.”
At the Mother Lode League championship meet, Bret Harte’s boys’ varsity team placed first (135), followed by Sonora (108), Argonaut (85), Calaveras (61), Summerville (47) and Amador (38). Bret Harte’s varsity girls’ team placed first with a score of 166, followed by Sonora (110), Calaveras (80.5), Summerville (59), Amador (49) and Argonaut (17.5). Bret Harte’s JV boys’ team placed first (121), followed by Calaveras (118), Sonora (69), Summerville (69), Amador (50) and Argonaut (47). And Bret Harte’s JV girls’ team finished first (165), followed by Argonaut (102), Amador (98), Calaveras (44), Summerville (29) and Sonora (28).
The final varsity boys’ standings have Bret Harte in first (10-0), followed by Argonaut (7-3), Sonora (7-3), Calaveras (3-7), Summerville (2-8), and Amador (1-9). The final varsity girls’ standings have Bret Harte in first (10-0), followed by Sonora (8-2), Calaveras (6-4), Summerville (3-7), Amador (3-7) and Argonaut (0-10). The final JV boys’ standings have Bret Harte in first (10-0), followed by Calaveras (8-2), Sonora (5-5), Summerville (4-6), Amador (2-8) and Argonaut (1-9). And the final JV girls’ standings have Bret Harte in first (10-0), followed by Argonaut (8-2), Amador (6-4), Calaveras (4-6), Summerville (1-9) and Sonora (1-9).
Sonora senior McKenna Alderman and Summerville senior Sofia Vasquez were the girls’ co-track athletes of the meet. Sonora senior Adin Dibble and Amador’s Adam Ndiaye were the boys’ co-track athletes of the meet. Sonora junior Roger Alderman and Bret Harte junior Brad Hall were the male co-field athletes of the meet, while Sonora junior Erica Walker and Bret Harte junior Aariah Fox were named as the female co-field athletes of the meet.
As a varsity squad, Bret Harte combined for 10 first-place (PR) finishes, 15 second-place finishes, five third-place finishes and set 26 new personal records. As for Calaveras, its varsity squad totaled one first-place finish, three second-place finishes, nine third-place finishes and 23 new personal records.
“We did well today, and we had a lot of PRs and that’s all we can ask for,” Calaveras head coach Doug Avrit said. “That means you are running well at the right time of the year and that’s what we want.”
Boys
Bret Harte won its first Mother Lode League championship since 2009 and its 25th overall. As a team, Bret Harte had three first-place finishes, seven second-place finishes, two third-place finishes and set 13 new personal records. As for Calaveras, it had two second-place finishes, three third-place finishes and set 15 new personal records.
In the 100-meter race, Amador’s Ndiaye placed first (10.93); Bret Harte senior Rowan Gouveia placed second (11.01, PR); and Bret Harte junior Nathan Reeves placed seventh (11.60). Ndiaye also placed first in the 200-meter race (22.52); Gouveia placed second (22.74, PR); and Reeves placed eighth (23.84). In the 400-meter race, Sonora’s John Shaw placed first (53.01) and Bret Harte junior Winter Whittle placed third (53.53, PR).
Whittle placed first in the 800-meter race (2:08.50); Calaveras senior Garrett Hesser placed third (2:09.28, PR); Bret Harte junior Alex Mejia placed fifth (2:15.07); Bret Harte senior Jordan Smith placed eighth (2:17.06); Calaveras senior Colton Munniks placed ninth (2:18.38); Bret Harte senior Kyle Whitsitt placed 10th (2:21.22, PR); and Bret Harte senior Matthew Barajas placed 13th (2:27.89).
“I tried not to worry about the other runners,” Whittle said about racing top runners, which also include Sonora’s Dibble. “I got out in front, and I put the blinders on, focused straight ahead and ran my own race. I did look back and saw that they were all still there and I knew that I had to drop a fast last 200 to get the win. I’m happy with my performance today.”
Dibble placed first in the 1,600-meter race (4:37.64); Hesser placed second (4:38.05); Whittle placed fourth (4:53.72); Calaveras junior Cody Rouse-Thorneh placed fifth (4:54.66, PR); Bret Harte’s Smith placed sixth (4:54.92, PR); Calaveras junior Logan Gomes placed seventh (4:57.97, PR); Bret Harte freshman Riley Robertson placed 10th (5:13.33); Calaveras’ Zackory Zablosky placed 13th (5:20.47, PR); and Calaveras junior Alexander Garcia-Miller placed 15th (5:30.51, PR).
Hesser missed much of the season due to an injury. Being able to compete and have a strong showing at the league championship meet was exactly what the senior distance runner was hoping for.
“I feel like it was a really great race, and it was well executed,” Hesser said. “I came out here today with one goal in mind. Adin Dibble is a pretty incredible runner, so I knew there was a pretty low chance of beating him, but I came out here to try and come in second without a doubt and I think I executed the race exactly how I wanted to.”
Avrit added, “He stuck with it even when it wasn’t easy. He’s been in the pool, out running, in the pool and back out running. That’s what he had to do and he had fun tonight. He enjoyed tonight’s meet and it’s nice to see.”
Dibble placed first in the 3,200-meter race (10:25.81); Hesser placed third (10:31.50); Calaveras’ Rouse-Thorneh placed fourth (10:54.84); Bret Harte’s Smith placed fifth (11:10.76); Calaveras’ Zablosky placed eighth (11:42.81); and Calaveras’ Garcia-Miller placed ninth (12:06.66).
In the 110-meter hurdles, Argonaut’s Jose Sahagun placed first (16.92); Bret Harte’s Gabriel Oliver placed fourth (18.80); and Bret Harte junior Toch Rainier placed fifth (19.39, PR). In the 300-meter hurdle race, Argonaut’s Randy Fage placed first (42.83); Bret Harte junior Cooper Oliver placed fourth (45.66, PR); and Gabriel Oliver placed fifth (46.53, PR).
Argonaut took first in the 4x100-meter relay (44.05); Bret Harte’s team of Hall, Reeves, Cooper Oliver and Gouveia placed second (44.31); and Calaveras’ Garrette Randolph, Ethan Lynn, Tyler Davidson and Braeden Orlandi placed fourth (49.72). Sonora placed first in the 4x400-meter relay (3:31.19) and Bret Harte’s Gouveia, Mejia, Reeves and Whittle placed third (3:42.64).
Sonora’s Alderman placed first in the shot put (50 feet); Calaveras senior Antonio Roldan placed third (42 feet, 0.5 inches, PR); Calaveras’ Randolph placed sixth (35 feet, 11 inches, PR); Calaveras senior Israel Moreno placed eighth (33 feet, 11 inches); Bret Harte junior Josh Bragg placed ninth (33 feet, 9 inches, PR); Bret Harte junior Lucas Sawyer placed 11th (32 feet, 6 inches); Bret Harte’s Rainier placed 12th (30 feet, 1.5 inches); and Calaveras junior Elijah Converse placed 14th (30 feet, 0.75 inches).
Alderman placed first in the discus throw (126 feet, 2 inches); Calaveras’ Roldan placed second (124 feet, 9 inches, PR); Calaveras’ Moreno placed fourth (115 feet, 2 inches); Bret Harte senior Avery Strauch placed sixth (110 feet, 8 inches, PR); Calaveras’ Randolph placed seventh (110 feet, 5 inches, PR); Calaveras’ Converse placed eighth (107 feet, 11 inches, PR); Bret Harte’s Sawyer placed 13th (80 feet, 8 inches); and Bret Harte’s Rainier placed 18th (70 feet, 11 inches).
In the high jump, Bret Harte’s Hall placed first (6 feet, 2 inches) and Bret Harte senior Logan Jodie placed second (6 feet). Hall also placed first in the triple jump (43 feet, 0.25 inches, PR); Bret Harte’s Jodie placed second (40 feet, 7 inches); and Bret Harte’s Strauch placed fourth (38 feet, 2 inches).
When asked about Hall, who was the co-field athlete of the meet, Byrnes said, “He’s a gamer. You think he’s up against the ropes and all of a sudden, he busts out a 43-foot triple jump. He loves the sport and I think he’s found another family with us here at track. He’s on the record board for the school in multiple events and he really loves it.”
Bret Harte’s Jodie placed first in the pole vault (13 feet, 6 inches); Bret Harte’s Cooper Oliver placed second (12 feet, 6 inches); Calaveras’ Munniks placed fourth (9 feet, 6 inches, PR); Calaveras junior James Miller placed fifth (9 feet, PR); and Calaveras junior Tyler Davidson also cleared nine feet.
Sonora’s Noah Baker placed first in the long jump (21 feet, 7 inches); Bret Harte’s Hall placed second (21 feet, 2 inches, PR); Calaveras’ Lynn placed third (21 feet, 1.5 inches, PR); Bret Harte’s Cooper Oliver placed sixth (20 feet, 4 inches, PR); Calaveras’ Davidson placed ninth (19 feet, 5 inches, PR); Bret Harte’s Jodie placed 10th (19 feet, 4.5 inches); and Calaveras’ Miller placed 12th (16 feet, 8.5 inches, PR).
Girls
Bret Harte won its 24th Mother Lode League championship and first since 2018. The Bullfrogs had seven first-place finishes, eight second-place finishes, three third-place finishes and set 13 new personal records. Calaveras had one first-place finish, one second-place finish, six third-place finishes and set eight new personal records.
Sonora’s McKenna Alderman placed first in the 100-meter race (12.56); Calaveras junior Bailie Clark placed third (13.01); and Bret Harte junior Morgan Greene placed fourth (13.07). Sonora’s Alderman placed first in the 200-meter race (26.57); Bret Harte’s Greene placed second (26.79); Calaveras’ Clark placed fourth (27.37, PR); and Calaveras junior Katelyn Black placed sixth (28.57).
In one of the closest finishes of the night, Calaveras senior Madison Clark placed first in the 400-meter race (1:02.30), which was right in front of Bret Harte senior Anika Jodie (1:02.38, PR). Bret Harte senior Burgen Melton placed fourth (1:05.02); Calaveras junior Maddie Simpson placed fifth (1:07.56, PR); Bret Harte’s Sophie Bouma placed sixth (1:08.12, PR); and Bret Harte junior Makaylah Nickell placed eighth (1:10.39).
“In that final stretch I was just trying to stay ahead and keep my feet to my butt and keep going as hard as I can,” Madison Clark said about racing Jodie to the finish line. “It was back-and-forth the whole last 100.”
Avrit added, “It is quality athletes going at it and especially at this time of the year is what it’s all about. That kind of competitiveness brings out the best in the sport. Even Madison said, ‘I’ll say it’s fun,’ and I said, ‘It’s a different kind of fun than softball, but it’s fun.’”
After falling to Clark in the 400-meter race, Bret Harte’s Jodie bounced back and placed first in the 300-meter hurdles (50.40); Bret Harte’s Lewis placed second (50.95, PR); Calaveras’ Miller placed third (51.24); and Bret Harte’s Johnson placed fourth (54.00).
“The 300 hurdles are my favorite event and it’s one that I know that I can do pretty well in, so I wasn’t super worried other than being a little worried about how tired I’d be after doing the 400,” Jodie said. “I think having such a close finish in the 400 made me just want to get this one even more. It helped me go faster and motivated me to cross the finish line.”
Sonora’s Brianna Personius placed first in the 800-meter race (2:31.91); Bret Harte sophomore Taylee McDaniel placed third (2:39.34, PR); Bret Harte sophomore Skylar Mayers placed fourth (2:42.16); Calaveras junior Grace Damin placed sixth (2:50.16); and Calaveras junior Sandra Brown placed eighth (3:16.37). Summerville’s Vasquez placed first in the 1,600-meter race (5:30.86); Bret Harte’s Mayers placed third (5:50.73, PR); Bret Harte sophomore Addy Heermance placed sixth (5:57.24); and Calaveras’ Brown placed 11th (6:46.74, PR). Vasquez placed first in the 3,200-meter race (12:26.11) and Bret Harte’s Heermance placed second (12:53.79).
Bret Harte freshman Aurora Lewis placed first in the 100-meter hurdles (16.93, PR); Bret Harte senior Megan Johnson placed second (17.30); Calaveras senior Sage Miller placed fourth (17.82, PR); Calaveras’ Simpson placed sixth (21.05); and Calaveras’ Emma Fabregues placed seventh (23.22).
“My all-time goal was to break 17 (seconds) and I did that which is really cool,” Lewis said.
Bret Harte had a strong showing in both the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay. In the 4x100, Bret Harte’s Melton, Aariah Fox, Johnson and Greene placed first (50.70) and Calaveras’ Cassie Black, Bridgette Boriolo, Madison Clark and Bailie Clark placed third (51.61). In the 4x400, Bret Harte’s Melton, Johnson, Fox and Jodie took first (4:22.05), which was just ahead of Calaveras’ Sage Miller, Boriolo, Bailie Clark and Madison Clark (4:22.50).
“I love the relays because I’m a team guy and I love it when people can put something together,” Byrnes said. “Quite a few of our relays came through in the clutch today. I caught myself yelling and screaming in exuberance with how happy I was that they put it all together and good results happened.”
Sonora’s Erica Walker placed first in the shot put (33 feet, 5.75 inches); Calaveras senior Paytin Curran placed third (26 feet, 7.5 inches); Bret Harte’s Bouma placed fourth (26 feet, 6 inches); Calaveras senior Calista Randolph placed eighth (24 feet, 2.75 inches); and Bret Harte junior CJ DesBouillons placed 12th (20 feet, 7.25 inches). Sonora’s Walker placed first in the discus (116 feet, 8 inches); Bret Harte’s Bouma placed fourth (95 feet, PR); Calaveras’ Randolph placed ninth (64 feet, 11 inches, PR); Bret Harte’s DesBouillons placed 10th (63 feet, 5 inches); and Calaveras’ Leyana Miller placed 15th (51 feet, 7 inches, PR).
Bret Harte’s Lewis placed first in the high jump by clearing five feet. In the pole vault, Summerville’s Maggie McBride placed first (10 feet); Bret Harte senior Noelle Jeffries placed second (9 feet, 2 inches); Calaveras senior Lexy Beadles placed third (8 feet, 8 inches); Bret Harte senior Bethany Close placed fourth (8 feet, 2 inches) and Bret Harte’s Jodie placed fifth (8 feet, 2 inches, PR).
Sonora’s Ava Fox placed first in the long jump (18 feet, 9.5 inches); Bret Harte’s Fox placed second (18 feet, 1 inch, PR); Calaveras’ Madison Clark placed third (17 feet, 11 inches, PR); Calaveras’ Boriolo placed fourth (16 feet, 7 inches, PR); Calaveras’ Beadles placed fifth (15 feet, 9 inches, PR); Bret Harte’s Bouma placed seventh (15 feet, 8.5 inches, PR); Bret Harte’s Close placed 10th (13 feet, 6 inches, PR); and Bret Harte junior Emily O’Flinn placed 11th (13 feet, 5.5 inches). And in the triple jump, Bret Harte’s Fox placed first (35 feet, 10 inches); Calaveras’ Boriolo placed second (34 feet, 3.5 inches); Bret Harte’s Lewis placed third (32 feet, 8 inches); and Bret Harte’s placed eighth (28 feet, 7.5 inches).
When asked about Fox, who was the co-field athlete of the meet, Byrnes said, “Aariah is a wonderful young lady and she’s got great things destined ahead for her. It’s going to be exciting to see what Aariah chooses to do at the next level. She can definitely perform in multiple sports at the next level. She’s a sweetheart and it’s too bad that I only have one year left with her. I’m really looking forward to working with her next year.”
After capturing two Mother Lode League varsity championships, Bret Harte will now shift its focus to possibly bringing home a blue section championship banner. The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV-V finals will be on May 13 at Weston Ranch High School in Stockton.
“These kids haven’t stopped yet this year,” Byrnes said. “We are going to do our best next week and let the chips fall where they may. We are going to go down to Stockton and do the best we can and see what happens.”