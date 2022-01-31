Columbia drains 14 3-point baskets in 88-70 win over Porterville

It’s the part of the season that Columbia College head basketball coach Rob Hoyt knew was going to be difficult. After the Claim Jumpers lost their first game of the year to Merced on Jan. 22, they picked up a home victory over Fresno and then beat West Hills Coalinga 82-56 on the road.
In the rematch with Fresno on Jan. 29, Columbia lost its second Central Valley Conference game 71-69. Both of Columbia’s losses have been by two points.
After going 2-2 in their previous four games, the Jumpers didn’t want to lose back-to-back games, but they also knew that beating the Porterville Pirates would be a difficult task. Behind 14 3-point baskets and a strong effort in the second half, Columbia beat Porterville 88-70 Monday night at Oak Pavilion in Sonora. With the win, Columbia improves to 19-2 and 5-2 in CVC play.
“It was definitely a tough loss,” Columbia’s Isaiah Jones said about the two-point loss to Fresno, “but I think everyone is starting to get back into the flow of things and playing the way we did at the beginning of the year.”
Columbia ran into trouble less than four minutes into the clash with Porterville. Sophomore guard Deshawn Bartley picked up two fouls and watched all of the first half from the bench. With Bartley just a spectator, the Jumpers needed other players to pick up the slack.
After a Porterville 9-0 run, Columbia found itself trailing 15-12 with 12:40 to play in the half. The Jumpers responded by going on a 10-3 run, which included back-to-back powerful dunks by Tahj-Malik Campbell and Noel Alexander.
Near the end of the half, Columbia’s offense slowed down, and the Pirates battled back on the scoreboard. After two Porterville free throws, the visiting squad had a 33-31 advantage with 2:30 to play in the opening half. The Jumpers ended the half on a 9-2 run capped by a 3-point basket from Marcus McCutchen. At halftime, Columbia led 40-35.
Even with a slim two-point lead, Jones wasn’t concerned and knows that his squad always seems to play better in the second half.
“Coach does a good job at halftime getting us fired up for the second half and that helps us play a lot better,” Jones said.
In the final 20 minutes, Columbia scored 48 points and 33 of them were scored from behind the arc. The Jumpers made 11 of their 14 3-point baskets in the second half, which helped fuel their momentum.
“It allows everything to flow, and it allows guys to have choices,” Hoyt said about what it does for the team when the shots from downtown are falling. “It’s also huge for momentum. Threes, dunks, and-1s, chargers, driving on loose balls and technical fouls can all change momentum pretty quickly. You never know what’s going to start a run. You hit a couple of 3-point baskets and all of a sudden, the score goes from five points to 10, to 12, to 15 and then you look up and you are up 20.”
Of the 11 3-point baskets made in the second half, Jones drained five of them. Jones finished the night with a game-high 22 points, which included six treys.
“I felt good tonight,” Jones said. “My teammates found me when I was open, and I just knocked them down.”
With Columbia hitting shots from downtown, the Pirates were unable to go shot-for-shot and the score went from single digits to double digits rather quickly. Columbia finished the night with an 18-point victory.
Jones scored 22 points in the win; McCutchen was right behind with 21 points; Bartley scored 13; Campbell finished with 12 points; and the duo of Aurrion Harris and Alexander each scored nine points apiece.
Because of games having to be rescheduled due to COVID-19, Columbia is having to often play three games in a week, which has been the case the last few weeks. The Jumpers are also having to play teams back-to-back. Columbia played Porterville on Monday and will play them again on Wednesday on the road. And on Saturday, Columbia hosts Reedley and then will turn around and play Reedley again on Monday.
“Part of me likes it because it’s different from what you do every year,” Hoyt said. “But I’d rather have the two games a week, especially now with our health. I could tell you more on Wednesday. You beat a team by 18 at home, I don’t expect it to go that way down there. I expect that to be a dog fight with our backs against the wall. I think you can always spin something positive or negative and it depends on what you want. We are going to spin that as a positive.”