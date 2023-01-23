Calaveras beats Amador in a rare Monday night wrestling dual

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
Wrestlers, like most athletes, are creatures of habit. They get into a routine that starts at the beginning of the year and typically doesn’t deviate until the end of the season.
The Calaveras High School wrestling team had to adjust on the fly, as they had a rare dual on a Monday, rather than the typical day of the week set aside for league duals which are Wednesdays.
Calaveras and Amador were originally scheduled to battle on Jan. 4, but because of weather, that dual was postponed until Monday night. Even with having a league dual on a Monday night, the Red Hawks didn’t let the day of the week change the way they performed.
Calaveras clinched its 15th Mother Lode League dual championship in a row with a 51-27 victory over Amador on Monday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
“Monday duals suck,” Calaveras head coach Andrew Garcia said. “It was difficult for guys to make weight. I had four guys have problems today and only one ended up having to be bumped up a weight. Making weight and having to show up and not go through the normal routine of practice and having this dual is different and it kind of sucks.”
The win puts Calaveras at 4-0 in the league standings. Calaveras will host the Summerville Bears on Wednesday for a chance at another perfect MLL dual season.
The evening began with the 138-pound match and Calaveras senior Cody Batterton picked up a pin in the opening period. Junior Red Hawk Kyle Hayes got his hand raised in victory following his forfeit win in the 145-pound match. After Amador collected a pin in the 152-pound match, Calaveras pushed its lead to 18-6 with a pin from Chris Ortega in the third period.
The Red Hawks continued to collect pins, as JC Meza (170 pounds) and Scott Beadles (182) both picked up pins to push Calaveras’ lead to 30-6. Amador battled back on the scoreboard with two pins and a 9-3 victory in the 220-pound match, which cut Calaveras’ advantage to 30-21.
Calaveras’ Alex Hawkins recorded a pin in the first period of the 106-pound match and sophomore Cynthia Meza followed suit with a pin in the second round of the 113-pound match, which gave Calaveras a 42-21 lead.
The Red Hawks got their final pin of the night in the 120-pound match, as freshman Elias Garcia recorded a pin midway through the second period. Calaveras ended the night with an overtime victory from sophomore Cody Ferrante in the 132-pound match.
Calaveras’ busy week not only continues by hosting Summerville on Wednesday, but the Hawks will also try to capture their 16th Sac-Joaquin Section wrestling team duals championship, which will be the goal on Saturday at Lincoln High School in Stockton.
“We are never exactly where I’d want to be, otherwise we’d be state champs, but we are getting there,” Garcia said. “We have more to work on every day and we are wrestling tougher every day and it’s one inch at a time.”
Calaveras will also compete in the Mother Lode League tournament, which will take place on Feb. 3 at Amador High School in Sutter Creek.
