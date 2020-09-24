Answered calls lead to valuable connections

Each and every day I find myself answering phone calls from numbers that I do not recognize. It is just a reality when you have your own business and your personal number and business number are one and the same. There are times when I have to screen calls and reply to voice messages, just so my family time is not negatively affected by me being tied to the phone.
Many evenings, I find myself working late and engaging in one conversation after another. It is the best time to get a hold of most people and talk for a few. Sometimes it’s booking trips, giving fishing reports, or doing lure review, while other times it’s recommending a place to have your boat worked on. Pretty much if it’s at all fishing-related, I have received a call regarding it.
However, every once in a while, I receive a call that is not a request for my services. Just this past week I answered a call – one that would normally have been transferred to voicemail – and I’m beyond thankful that I did. It was a local number that I was not familiar with, but I felt compelled to answer.
On the other end of the line was a pleasant voice. He started the conversation by stating that he reads my articles in the paper and enjoys them. He then followed by referencing a recent article in which I wrote about having a couple boats and one being down, resorting to myself using the other one that was a little underpowered.
We spoke for a short moment and he mentioned he had an upgrade to my boat that was just sitting in the garage. It was a trolling motor that was twice the power as the one I’d been using, that he had removed from his boat and replaced with one which was more to his liking. The crazy part about it was, instead of asking for a dollar amount, he generously offered to give it to me. I was taken aback by this act of kindness and left a bit speechless. We talked for a few minutes more and established a time for me to stop by and pick it up.
Upon arrival at his location, I was excited and still thought it was too good to be true. I pulled into his driveway and the automatic door began to lift. There he stood promptly waiting for me to arrive and eager to give away this essential fishing tool to me. The motor was boxed and practically brand new, along with the owner’s manual and extra parts. He even had a box of fishing worms that were not going to be used and offered them as well. I graciously accepted all these great additions to my fleet and fishing arsenal.
We talked for a little about fishing and current conditions and I felt like there wasn’t enough I could do to repay the favor. I offered to take this gentleman out on the lake for a trip or two and I hope we can make that happen. It would be the least I could do to just extend this level of kindness.
John Liechty is the owner of Xperience Fishing Guide Service in Angels Camp. Contact John at 743-9932.