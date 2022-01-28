Senior night is a memorable night for Calaveras boys' soccer

In what has been a difficult Mother Lode League season for the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team, senior night was an evening to celebrate. Calaveras picked up a 2-0 win over Amador at Frank Meyer Field Thursday night in San Andreas, which gave its group of seniors a great final memory of playing on their home field.
“It was such a great night and win for our team and most importantly our seniors,” Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham said. “This team really needed a win and to do it like this for those guys means a lot to all of us. Congrats to our six seniors who are Carter Mabanag, Andrew Chavoya, Luis Sandoval, Diego Barajas, Conner Cooper and Oscar Leyva.”
It took Calaveras nearly 40 minutes to score its first goal of the night. But moments before halftime, Greyson Blackwell was able to find the back of the net to give Calaveras a 1-0 lead. Calaveras’ second goal came in the middle of the second half. Oscar Leyva sent a pass that was deflected by Carter Mabanag and the ball went right to Josh Goodwin, who scored his team-high seventh goal of the season.
Calaveras (3-4-1 MLL) still has a chance at making the playoffs, but it will need to beat the Bret Harte Bullfrogs and Summerville Bears in order to make that happen. Calaveras will take on Bret Harte at 5:45 p.m., Feb. 1 in Angels Camp. As for the crucial matchup with Summerville, that game was originally scheduled for Jan. 20, but was canceled only hours before the two teams met. As of Thursday night, that game has yet to be rescheduled.