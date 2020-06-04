When it comes to sweets, every tooth has its preference

On Monday, my father celebrated his 69th birthday. So, what would someone who is enjoying his last year before he reaches 70 want on his special day? My guess is it’s the same thing that most of us want: a piece of cake.
My dad has a pretty strict diet, but that didn’t stop him from indulging in a celebratory piece of carrot cake. He waited a long time to enjoy that cake, and he relished every bite.
I’m not really into sweets. The moment has to be right for me to not only get a craving for sweets, but also to give in to those needs. That being said, I think there are times where we all need to have the sweets that we desire.
I think the time that most people are really picky about sweets is on their birthday. That’s the day where they get to pick what they want and, typically, don’t stray away from what’s good. You don’t see many people being daring and order an unfamiliar piece of cake on their birthday. A bad piece of cake could ruin the day.
I’m a chocolate cake lover. Give me a piece of chocolate cake on my birthday and I’m good to go. But you can’t have a piece of chocolate cake without washing it down with cold milk.
My other sweet cravings come at odd times. At Christmas time, you can keep all your pies and cakes. I don’t need any of that. But what I do need is something that the lovely Mrs. Dossi was forced to learn how to make: persimmon cookies.
Growing up, my mom would always get a delivery of persimmon cookies at Christmas time and I fell in love. As I became an adult, I missed out on those cookies. So, when the lovely Mrs. Dossi came into my life, I made sure that she learned how to bake those magical treats.
Now I’ll admit, her first attempt wasn’t great. For whatever reason, the cookies were green, instead of the usual brown. But was I about to forfeit the opportunity to have her ever make me the cookies again by making rude remarks about her less than stellar batch? Nope. I ate every darn one.
Since that inaugural attempt, she has mastered the art of persimmon cookies and I have to use some restraint to not eat them all in one sitting. But it’s only at Christmas time when I crave those cookies. I think if I was given a plate of persimmon cookies today, I wouldn’t be in any hurry to finish them.
I grew up with two grandmothers who were excellent bakers. One grandmother was great at baking cookies, while the other could bake anything from cakes, pies, breads, brownies and cookies. And she would make everything from scratch.
I always knew what was baked special and what was baked for me. Grandma Dossi would often bake things for her church, so those were off limits. But she always baked a little extra, and that’s what I’d be able to have. She made it clear that I was not to eat the good stuff. She was the type of person who felt her baking mirrored who she was. She didn’t want anyone of any importance to taste a subpar baked item.
While I miss my grandmother’s baking, there is always one thing in my house that I can count on being baked. The lovely Mrs. Dossi makes dynamite banana bread. It’s at the point now where she doesn’t even need a recipe and it is absolutely delicious.
I know things are hard right now, so maybe a nice slice of cake or batch of cookies can bring some much-needed joy. And you’ll know that I’m happy around Christmas time, because I’d have once again polished off a plate of persimmon cookies by myself. And I’m not ashamed to admit that.