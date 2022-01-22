Bullfrogs move into second place after picking up their third win of the week

It couldn’t have been a better week for the Bret Harte High School boys’ soccer team. The Bullfrogs had three games—two of which were on the road—and they won them all.
With the three victories, Bret Harte passed Summerville in the Mother Lode League standings and now sits in second place. The Bullfrogs capped their strong week by knocking off Amador for the second time in five days, this time by a score of 2-0 Saturday morning at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
In the two wins over Amador and a come-from-behind victory over Argonaut, Bret Harte outscored its opponents 10-2 and gained nine points in the standings and are only three points behind first-place Sonora.
“We came in with a plan for the week and that was to win all three games,” Bret Harte head coach Jeff Gouveia said. “The coaching staff and the entire playing staff all committed to that objective, and we got it done.”
Both of Bret Harte’s goals on Saturday were scored by senior Matthew Barajas, yet he didn’t use his feet for either of them. Barajas scored both goals using his head and the first came within five minutes of the start of the game. Barajas received a corner kick from junior Ezra Radabaugh and headed the ball past Amador’s goalie to put the Bullfrogs up 1-0.
“It was a perfect cross,” Barajas said. “All I had to do was get my head on it and it went right in.”
After scoring early, Bret Harte was unable to put another ball into the back of the net the remainder of the half. After already playing two games in the week, the Bullfrogs appeared to be moving a step slower than normal, which is something that Barajas noticed early in the game.
“I was talking to a couple of people because I was thinking that we were a little slow,” Barajas said. “I think it was having to play in the morning. We had to get up early and play out here when we are used to playing at 5:45 p.m. So, it felt a little different.”
The half ended with Bret Harte leading 1-0. On the Bullfrog sideline, Gouveia could be heard telling his players that he didn’t feel comfortable with a one-goal advantage.
“It only takes one mistake and there are some very talented players on this Amador team with great coaching,” Gouveia said. “They were getting some shots off and some of those free kicks were very threatening. Our keeper came through for us today and saved some important shots to hold the narrow lead. No coach is comfortable with a narrow lead against a strong team.”
With 16:40 to play in the game, the Bullfrogs finally got that second goal they were hoping for. Senior JB Pryor threw the ball from the sideline near the front of the Amador goal, and it was headed up into the air, batted up by Amador’s goalie and Barajas was able to head the ball right back from where it came from for his second goal of the game.
“I just said, ‘OK, I’ll do it again,’ and it went in,” Barajas said of his 11th goal of the season.
With a more comfortable 2-0 lead, Bret Harte’s defense stood strong and kept Amador off the scoreboard for the second time this season. And while Barajas was happy to have picked up the home victory, he knew that while the effort his team gave was strong, the execution wasn’t at the level it had been earlier in the week.
“I think we were a little sloppier today,” Barajas said. “We weren't getting as many passes off and it felt like we were panicking a little more. Obviously on Tuesday we were able to put in more goals (5-0), but it was still good to get the win today.”
Life doesn’t get any easier for Bret Harte moving forward. The Bullfrogs have two games with Sonora, one with Summerville and then finish the regular season against Calaveras. Bret Harte will take on Sonora Tuesday on the road, then head to Tuolumne on Thursday and end the week on Saturday against the Wildcats in Angels Camp.
“It’s going to be a lot of work and this whole season has been a lot of work for everybody,” Gouveia said. “Fortunately going into Tuesday, we’ve got three days of rest. We’ll take it light on Monday and hopefully come out fresh and strong and looking for a win against Sonora, the first-place team.”