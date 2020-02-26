Athlete of the Week: Gabriella Malamed

At the beginning of the season, Calaveras senior Gabriella Malamed had a number of goals and one of those goals was to qualify for the CIF State Playoffs. After helping lead her team to playoff victories over Liberty Ranch and Ripon, her goal was reached, as Calaveras will have the opportunity to compete for a state title.
“It’s really great to have that goal and to be able to reach it,” Malamed said. “We worked so hard throughout the year, so to finally get it was great.”
In Calaveras’ 59-39 home playoff win over Liberty Ranch, Malamed had 15 points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. Two days later in a 57-49 win over Ripon, Malamed had 10 points, three rebounds and one steal.
“This has been absolutely the greatest season I’ve ever had,” Malamed said. “This year has been so much fun.”