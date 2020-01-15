Not enough bodies for Bret Harte against Amador

A short-handed Bret Harte girls’ soccer team had a tough Tuesday night, as they were defeated 5-1 by Amador in Sutter Creek. Bret Harte’s only goal came off the foot of sophomore Kara Schultz.
“We came out fighting hard tonight and despite the lopsided final score, I felt that we were quite evenly matched during the first half, despite having no subs due to extensive injuries,” Bret Harte first-year head coach Jessica Bowman said. “As we gave up goals, our head space became increasingly negative, which is becoming something very noticeable that we need to focus on.”
Bret Harte (1-2 MLL) has another tough game ahead, as it takes on Sonora (2-0-1) at 5:45 p.m., Thursday at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.