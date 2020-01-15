Not enough bodies for Bret Harte against Amador
Enterprise photo by Guy Dossi

A short-handed Bret Harte girls’ soccer team had a tough Tuesday night, as they were defeated 5-1 by Amador in Sutter Creek. Bret Harte’s only goal came off the foot of sophomore Kara Schultz.

“We came out fighting hard tonight and despite the lopsided final score, I felt that we were quite evenly matched during the first half, despite having no subs due to extensive injuries,” Bret Harte first-year head coach Jessica Bowman said. “As we gave up goals, our head space became increasingly negative, which is becoming something very noticeable that we need to focus on.”

Bret Harte (1-2 MLL) has another tough game ahead, as it takes on Sonora (2-0-1) at 5:45 p.m., Thursday at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.